College Sports Broadcaster Tim Brando Joins SiriusXM

SiriusXM will be the new exclusive radio home of the popular "Tim Brando Show" Will air nationwide weekday mornings on the SiriusXM College Sports Nation channel starting February 4

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirius XM Radio SIRI announced today that it has become the new radio home of the Tim Brando Show, the popular national sports talk show hosted by college sports broadcaster Tim Brando.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20101014/NY82093LOGO)

The Tim Brando Show will air nationwide every weekday (9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET) starting Monday, February 4, on SiriusXM College Sports Nation (channel 91). The show, which will air on radio exclusively on SiriusXM, will cover the world of sports, with a focus on college athletics, featuring an array of compelling guests, topics and commentary.

"I'm thrilled to have our show on SiriusXM College Sports Nation," said Brando. "We are celebrating our 12th anniversary of the Tim Brando Show this week; this new affiliation with SiriusXM ensures us maximum exposure to loyal college sports fans across the country."

"Tim is one of the finest sports broadcasters on the airwaves," said Steve Cohen, SiriusXM's SVP of Sports Programming. "He has covered the college sports landscape for more than three decades and, as his audience already knows, his level of knowledge and experience in the college game is exceptional. The Tim Brando Show is a superb addition to our SiriusXM College Sports Nation lineup and we're thrilled to be the show's radio home."

In addition to hosting the Tim Brando Show, which is simulcast on TV on CBS Sports Network, Brando has had a prolific career as a play-by-play announcer and TV host. He has called more than 25 different sports during his career, including the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship, college football and basketball, NFL, MLB, NBA and golf.

Brando has been calling NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship games for CBS since 1996 and also serves as the host of CBS Sports' College Football Today and At The Half shows. He is the lead play-by-play announcer for Raycom's coverage of SEC and ACC basketball broadcasts and hosts the Emmy Award-winning syndicated show Football Saturdays in the South. Brando has called play-by-play for SportSouth television's coverage of the NBA's Atlanta Hawks and MLB's Atlanta Braves. Brando was a studio host for ESPN's SportsCenter, ESPN's college football halftime show (1986-94) and ESPN's coverage of the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship (1987-90). He served as play-by-play announcer for TNT during the 1994 NBA Playoffs. Brando was sports director for WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge, La. and the voice of LSU basketball games (1981-86).

Tim was the 2009 recipient of the coveted Jake Wade Award given by the College Sports Information Directors Association of America (COSIDA). This award is given annually to a national media member for outstanding promotion of intercollegiate athletics.

SiriusXM College Sports Nation is SiriusXM's 24/7 college sports talk channel. Airing on SiriusXM channel 91, it showcases the best college games and a full daily lineup of college sports talk programming that offers news, highlights and season-long analysis of the nation's teams and conferences. For more info visit www.siriusxm.com/collegesports. Follow the SiriusXM College Sports Nation channel on Twitter @SiriusXMCollege.

