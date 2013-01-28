UBM Tech and Lytica Inc. Announce Collaboration to Offer an Independent Market Price Benchmarking Application to the Global Electronics Industry

Web-Based Component Price Estimating Tool for Electronic Product Marketing, Design and Manufacturers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at DesignCon, UBM Tech, whose portfolio includes essential business and technical information for design engineers and the electronics industry, and Lytica Inc., the global leader in electronic component cost analysis, announced an alliance to offer an independent market price benchmarking application to the global electronics industry.

Lytica's Component Cost Estimator, a new web-based component price estimating tool, provides estimates of market prices for electronic components based on what others in the industry are actually paying. The pay-per-use application enables product managers, design engineers, and operations professionals to achieve unprecedented performance, market price intelligence and competitive analysis.

Acquiring component information can be tedious and time consuming. Component Cost Estimator mitigates this by providing a real-time, secure and confidential solution that is easy to use and provides instant access to average and leading market level pricing as well as alternative manufacturers of electronic components. Users assess their BOMs using the upload feature and are charged for components assessed on their credit card at $2/component.

"Component Cost Estimator provides market intelligence unavailable elsewhere. It creates exceptional value for customers and makes them more competitive. We are delighted to be partnering with Lytica," said David Blaza, Vice President, UBM Tech, Electronics. "Component Cost Estimator is a powerful addition to our suite of media and marketing solutions that help electronics companies excel at designing their products and bringing them to market."

"We are pleased to be partnering with UBM Tech to bring superior market intelligence to its electronics marketplace customers. Knowledge of market pricing and sourcing alternatives enables companies to improve their cost competitiveness and time to market performance," said Ken Bradley, President, Lytica Inc. "Our clients have seen a high return on investment from Component Cost Estimator. We believe it is a 'must have' tool for electronic hardware designers and procurement professionals."

Lytica's Component Cost Estimator will be on display at DesignCon January 29-30, 2013 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA in booth #932.

For additional information on Component Cost Estimator, visit http://www.lytica.com/index.php/our-products/component-cost-estimator or email sales@lytica.com.

About UBM Tech

UBM Tech is a global media business that provides information, events, training, data services, and marketing solutions for the technology industry. Its media brands and information services inform and inspire decision makers across the entire technology market — engineers and design professionals, software and game developers, solutions providers and integrators, networking and communications executives, and business technology professionals. UBM Tech's industry-leading media brands include EE Times, Interop, Black Hat, InformationWeek, Game Developer Conference, CRN, and DesignCon. The company's information products include research, education, training, and data services that accelerate decision making for technology buyers. UBM Tech also offers a full range of marketing services based on its content and technology market expertise, including custom events, content marketing solutions, community development and demand generation programs. UBM Tech is a part of UBM (UBM.L), a global provider of media and information services with a market capitalization of more than $2.5 billion.

About Lytica Inc.

Lytica drives unprecedented levels of cost reduction for many of the leading electronics OEM, EMS and distribution companies around the world. We are the developer of the revolutionary Freebenchmarking.com and other knowledge based power tools for supply management that have been proven to save our clients millions in procurement costs. Based in Ottawa, Canada and led by a team of seasoned supply chain, procurement, and engineering experts, Lytica specializes in component cost reduction, supply chain management, and supplier risk assessment. Lytica brings transparency to electronic component pricing and supply chain risk.

For more information on UBM Tech please contact:

Felicia Hamerman, Vice President, Marketing, Electronics

T: 516-562-5652 E: felicia.hamerman@ubm.com

For more information on Lytica Inc. please contact:

Rob Hamashuk, Director, Sales & Marketing

T: 613-271-1414 Ext 236 E: Rob_Hamashuk@Lytica.com

