Tickets Now On Sale For 12th Annual Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational In Las Vegas Hosted By ARIA Resort & Casino

Fans Enjoy Four Days of Star-Studded Golf and Access to Exclusive Shadow Creek Golf Course

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- The 12th Annual Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational (MJCI), hosted by ARIA Resort & Casino at Shadow Creek, returns to Las Vegas for the third consecutive year, April 4 –7, 2013. Tickets are now on sale for one of celebrity golf's most popular events, giving spectators access to the acclaimed Shadow Creek Golf Course as the biggest names in sports and entertainment gather for four days of competitive golf and special events, while raising money for several worthy charitable organizations.

Since its inception in 2001, MJCI has raised more than $6 million for charity. This year, the event beneficiaries include the Make-A-Wish Foundation, James R. Jordan Foundation, Opportunity Village and Cats Care, the NBA's Charlotte Bobcats' charity arm, as well as the participating celebrities' charities of choice.

"ARIA and Shadow Creek are proud to host the Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational for the tournament's third year in Las Vegas," said Bobby Baldwin, President and CEO of CityCenter. "Opening Shadow Creek to the public for such a great cause is something we look forward to every year, and we're excited to see Michael, his celebrity invitees and fans once again as they gather to raise funds and awareness for these important charities."

The four-day tournament and celebration boasts incredible parties, A-list entertainment and competitive golf. MJCI has attracted celebrity and sports-star appearances by Jordan, Aaron Rodgers, Wayne Gretzky, Ken Griffey, Jr., Brandi Chastain, Stuart Scott, Roger Clemens, Brian Baumgartner, Drew Brees, Cedric "The Entertainer", among dozens of other notable figures in previous years.

Michael Jordan said, "2012's event was an amazing weekend for the tournament's guests, partners and fans. As always, the hospitality at ARIA exceeded all expectations, and Shadow Creek proved as beautiful and challenging as ever. I'm excited for yet another successful tournament and look forward to spending time with friends while raising funds for some great causes."

The first of two rounds of the Celebrity-Amateur Competition, which pair one celebrity golfer with four amateur participants, will take place Thursday, April 4 and Friday, April 5 at Shadow Creek. The MJCI two-person, 36-hole scramble format tournament begins Saturday, April 6 and includes only the competing celebrities. The second and final round of the MJCI will be played Sunday, April 7. Additional festivities and events surrounding the Saturday and Sunday competition, as well as celebrity participants and guests, will be announced in the near future.

Tickets are on sale and available at all 10 MGM Resorts' box offices and concierge desks in Las Vegas, and online at arialasvegas.com , mjcigolf.com and shadowcreek.com. Fans who wish to experience this exclusive event can purchase daily or weekly general admission and VIP ticket packages. VIP guests will enjoy added perks including free general admission parking at Shadow Creek (a $10 daily value), unparalleled views from multiple open-air VIP hospitality decks, complimentary food and full-service bars.

Prices are as follows:



Daily General Admission Pass $30/Thursday-Sunday Weekly General Admission Pass $100/Thursday-Sunday Daily VIP Pass $150/Thursday-Sunday Weekly VIP Pass $500/Thursday-Sunday

Discounted tickets are available for military service members, senior citizens 65 years of age or older and college/university students with valid identification. Each group will receive 25 percent off of daily or weekly general admission tickets. Additionally, the tournament offers a "Bring the Kids for Free" general admission ticket pass, which provides access to Shadow Creek for youth 16 years of age and younger when accompanied by a general admission ticketed adult (up to two children per paid adult).

All ticketholders can enjoy a complimentary shuttle service between ARIA & Shadow Creek. Shuttles will depart every 30 minutes from ARIA's North Valet entrance Thursday and Friday of the tournament from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m.- 12 p.m. Continuous return service from Shadow Creek to ARIA will be provided until 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information about MJCI, visit arialasvegas.com, MJCIgolf.com or call (877) 253-5847.

