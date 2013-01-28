PR Newswire and Online Marketing Summit Discuss the Integrated Force of Converged Media on Content Marketing

Archived webinar recording is available for free

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/-- Central to a meaningful conversation between a brand and its audience is content; content that is relevant, imparts value, ignites interest and is consistently and readily accessible through a variety of channels.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20130128/NY49256LOGO )

During a recent webinar hosted by PR Newswire and Online Marketing Summit entitled Leveraging Converged Media's Impact on Content Marketing, Sarah Skerik, Vice President of Social Media for PR Newswire and Ardath Albee, CEO of Marketing Interactions led a discussion about how to create content that supports the needs of customers, as well as how to leverage the convergence of paid, owned and earned media to power a greater brand experience, drive brand awareness and form more interactive connections with your audiences.

To read the full blog post recapping the webinar, as well as access the presentations and archived recording, visit http://prn.to/X8fXkt.

To learn more about the topic of converged media, check out PR Newswire's workshop, Driving Qualified Audiences into the Funnel Using Rich Media and Distribution Networks, during the upcoming Online Marketing Summit. Enter promo code MPRN1 to receive 30% off the registration rate.

About PR Newswire



PR Newswire (www.prnewswire.com) is the premier global provider of multimedia platforms that enable marketers, corporate communicators, sustainability officers, public affairs and investor relations officers to leverage content to engage with all their key audiences. Having pioneered the commercial news distribution industry 58 years ago, PR Newswire today provides end-to-end solutions to produce, optimize and target content — from rich media to online video to multimedia — and then distribute content and measure results across traditional, digital, mobile and social channels. Combining the world's largest multi-channel, multi-cultural content distribution and optimization network with comprehensive workflow tools and platforms, PR Newswire enables the world's enterprises to engage opportunity everywhere it exists. PR Newswire serves tens of thousands of clients from offices in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region, and is a UBM plc company.

About Online Marketing Summit



Online Marketing Summit (OMS) connects marketers with the knowledge, experts and technologies transforming digital marketing. OMS provides expert-led education and collaborative engagement on the latest insights, best practices and strategies in digital marketing. This approach is fused with the contextual relevance for how digital marketing influences and impacts marketing and business at-large, enabling practitioners to immediately create greater impact within their organization and with their audiences.

Media Contacts:

Rachel Meranus

Vice President, Marketing and Communications

PR Newswire

+1.201.360.6776

Rachel.Meranus@prnewswire.com

Meryl Serouya

Marketing and Communications Associate

PR Newswire

+1.201.360.6009

Meryl.Serouya@prnewswire.com

SOURCE PR Newswire Association LLC