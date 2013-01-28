Aaron's Top Party Tips For Sunday's Big Game

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron's, Inc., a longtime sponsor of professional football, shares five tips for throwing a "super" party for the millions of Americans who will be gathering and tuning in to the big game in New Orleans this Sunday.

1. Watch the game on a large, flat-screen HD TV. Television and broadcast technology is now so advanced, many sports fans can enjoy the game in superb, high-definition detail from the best seats in the house…their own living rooms. 2. Surround sound completes the experience and brings the game to life. With today's home theater systems, you'll feel like the players, coaches and fans are right there in the room. 3. Provide comfortable, ample seating for guests. Sectional sofas are ideal, and some even offer fun extras such as cup holders. You can also pull furniture from other rooms in the house, such as a couch from the basement, to make sure everyone is accommodated. Bean bag chairs can be placed on the floor for kids. 4. Ask each guest to bring an appetizer or finger food. Asking everyone to pitch in will not only add variety, but it will take some of the preparation pressure off you. Plus, simple appetizers and finger foods keep it easy for guests (and yourself) by eliminating the need for utensils. All the focus can remain on the game and not on your plate. 5. Add to the excitement with touchdown celebrations. Hand out noisemakers, mini pom-poms and other favors guests can use to cheer and celebrate when their team scores a touchdown.



Aaron's drive to support professional teams and events grew out of the desire to create opportunities for families to spend time together. Aaron's believes sporting events like this weekend's game are an excellent way to bring families together in a fun, uniting environment that emphasizes teamwork.

Aaron's helps families celebrate these events in their homes by providing a flexible, lease-to-own option. The Aaron's program offers low monthly payments, same-day delivery and no credit checks for merchandise such as HD televisions, including the latest 65-inch Panasonic plasma TV, home theater systems, sectional sofas, refrigerators and stoves. Go to www.aarons.com to find the closest Aaron's store offering the latest brand name and quality merchandise.

Aaron's, Inc. AAN, a leader in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of residential furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories, has more than 2,050 Company-operated and franchised stores in 48 states and Canada. Founded in 1955 by entrepreneur and Chairman Emeritus R. Charles Loudermilk, Sr. and headquartered in Atlanta, Aaron's has been publicly traded since 1982. For more information, visit www.aarons.com.

