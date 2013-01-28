Acquity Group Named hybris North American Partner of the Year for Second Consecutive Year

Designation recognizes Acquity Group for its outstanding delivery at every level of partnership.

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Acquity Group (NYSE AMEX: AQ), a leading global Brand eCommerce® and digital marketing company, today announced it has been named North American Partner of the Year at hybris' 12th Annual Partner Summit in Munich, Germany this week.

Acquity Group and hybris software have been working together since 2009, and continue to serve the North American market as a valued implementation partner. Acquity Group was strategic in the delivery and implementation of the hybris Multichannel Suite in North America.

As long standing partners, Acquity Group and hybris have helped major global brands and B2B organizations like Belkin, Grainger, IDEX and American Tire Distributors develop effective omni-channel initiatives. With hybris' powerful eCommerce software, Acquity Group has created award-winning digital experiences that leverage a unique approach known as Brand eCommerce - a blend of creative, strategic and technical solutions to help brands engage customers, drive sales and gain a competitive edge.

"Our Global Partner Summit is a week full of networking and information sharing at our Germany headquarters every year. It's also an opportunity for us to highlight some of the partner successes from the previous year, and that includes Acquity Group for the second year in a row," said Patrick Finn, Vice President of Channels, Americas of hybris. "Our goal is to deliver the most efficient, cost-effective end-to-end multichannel commerce solution to brands worldwide, and we know we cannot do it alone. By working with strategic partners like Acquity Group, we can meet and exceed these goals, and bring the best-in-class eCommerce solutions to the market."

With 94 percent of B2B buyers desiring online shopping experiences that are as easy and compelling as B2C shopping sites, a growing number of B2B organizations have enlisted Acquity Group's expertise and hybris' technology to develop functional, user-friendly digital offerings.

"Together with hybris, we are able to deliver multi-channel Brand eCommerce solutions to retailers," said Jay Dettling, President at Acquity Group. "We feel very privileged to work with hybris, and we look forward to continued success combining the strengths of our offerings to the market."

