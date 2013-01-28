MediaG3 Announces New Board, New Management Team and 2013 Plans

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaG3, Inc. MDGC a provider of WiFi and wireless networks and wireless broadband Internet solutions is pleased to announce recent developments, current status, and immediate business plans.

MediaG3 announces its new board and professional team to move the Company forward. The new Board of Directors and corporate officers will consist of Byron Ryals, owner of Ryals Communication Engineering since 1985, a wireless application engineer with extensive experience in national marketing operations and citywide communication system deployments, as Vice-Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer; Stephen Moynihan, a Certified Public Accountant and Business Appraiser with over 25 years of professional experience, as Director, Treasurer, and Chief Financial Officer; Robert Guidry, an attorney with over 10 years of experience specializing in commercial litigation and product liability claims, as Director and Corporate Secretary; and Val Westergard, as Chairman of the Board and Chief Technology Officer.

As part of the Boise Project previously announced, the Company has installed WiFi network and wireless Internet equipment throughout Idaho's Treasury Valley, including the city of Boise in anticipation of aggressively establishing a customer base of residents, neighborhoods, businesses, government, healthcare, retail, public areas, campuses, enterprise and first responders. During the past year, MediaG3's service has been tested extensively throughout the metropolitan area and has performed soundly. Over 100 users have experienced and are extremely pleased with the signal strength and delivery speeds.

MediaG3′s WiFi network and wireless Internet services provide access to end users at speeds from 20 to 100Mbps as well as higher-speed, point-to-point and point to multi-point wireless Internet data links up to 1Gbps.

Several local installation companies in the Boise area have been engaged to connect residents and businesses to MediaG3's WiFi network and wireless broadband internet service. The Company anticipates immediately adding new subscribers per month from a backlog of customers wanting MediaG3's service. The customer base is projected to expand exponentially as its service extends from Boise to surrounding cities and throughout Idaho.

MediaG3 will prioritize new WiFi network connections based on the number of individual users within a particular area where multiple users will be able to utilize the service at the same location and any place people gather. The Company also plans to offer its services to the many college students by building out the network to campus buildings and dormitories and eventually throughout sports arenas and stadiums. MediaG3's research suggests gaming online is a significant activity of the student population in and around Boise, and with its "Faster than Fiber" high speed wireless internet access, the Company seeks to attract the gamers and other heavy bandwidth users as part of its strategic marketing campaign. MediaG3 fully expects to be the WiFi network and internet access provider of choice for the high school and college age students in Boise.

The future business plan includes expansion into other cities, joint ventures with companies interested in enhancing their current services with MediaG3's unique Micro Cell Flex Networks that utilize a hybrid of technologies and components. These networks are designed to flex or scale network throughput to allow for quick and efficient deployment with speeds and capacity to support the ever growing customer demand.

MediaG3′s WiFi network and wireless Internet solutions can move much larger amounts of data through multiple spectrums offering a primary or complimentary solution well fitted for urban and rural areas.

To assist in accomplishing its goals, MediaG3 looks forward to establishing a Shareholder Advisory Committee to be announced in the near future to provide further guidance to the officers and directors as to shareholder concerns, public relations, and marketing strategies.

In addition, the New Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program, as cash flow and market conditions allow, with the goal of returning up to 30% of the issued and outstanding shares to the corporate treasury.

MediaG3 thanks its loyal shareholders who have continued to encourage and support the Company during the past two years of product development and launch. We are now deployed, and look forward to sharing details of our activities, products and services.

About MediaG3, Inc.

MediaG3, Inc. designs, develops and deploys WiFi and wireless networks, ultrafast high speed wireless broadband Internet products, services and solutions for today's fixed and mobile customers. MediaG3′s products and services are specifically designed to enable cost effective solutions for wireless communications and content delivery to targeted customers, provide complimentary off-load capabilities for other wireless providers and wireless broadband Internet to those lacking in infrastructure, speed or throughput. MediaG3′s near term business growth plan is focused on developing and building small cell or micro cell networks and network models to generate revenue via subscribers. MediaG3, Inc., a Delaware corporation, is headquartered in Boise Idaho. For more information, or to register to receive updates, please visit their corporate site http://www.mediag3.com/news.php.

