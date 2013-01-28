Proximetry and Airspan to Deliver Scalable and Secure End-to-end Network Management Solutions for Smart Grids

SAN DIEGO and BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Proximetry and Airspan are extending their partnership to address the unique scalability and security network management requirements of end-to-end multiservice smart energy networks. The companies announced their new collaboration at DistribuTECH where Proximetry is exhibiting (booth 3155).

Proximetry and Airspan share a vision that advanced smart grids are the fusion of two-way power-flow grids with multiservice communications networks, software, and hardware, to effectively monitor, control, and manage the creation, distribution, storage, and consumption of energy.

The Proximetry and Airspan solutions deliver a powerful operating and integration platform with core broadband network capabilities using licensed spectrum which is designed to bring together multiple networks using multiple protocols from multiple vendors.

"Airspan is pleased to be working with Proximetry and the AirSync™ software platform, which complements our products and enhances their network management capabilities," said Eric Stonestrom, CEO at Airspan.

Proximetry and Airspan can jointly manage and support LTE, WiMAX, 3G, and Wi-Fi technologies, in addition to offering robust visualization, translation of business logic to network control, and network element management for lower total cost of ownership. Together, the Proximetry and Airspan solution enable greater flexibility, scalability, extensibility, and security than relying on non-integrated systems.

"Airspan and Proximetry have been working together for many years to align architecture, scalability, and security requirements to make managing end-to-end networks easier, more open, secure, and scalable. Our solutions deliver total end-to-end wireless network management, service assurance and security services to millions of wireless users and devices," said Tracy Trent, CEO of Proximetry.

About Proximetry

Proximetry is a comprehensive network and device management software platform provider for the energy, telecommunications, and transportation industries. Founded in 2005, Proximetry is privately held, headquartered in San Diego, California, and backed by Munich Venture Partners, Aeris Capital, Investec, and Rembrandt Venture Partners. For more information, please visit www.proximetry.com.

About Airspan Networks Inc.

Airspan (OTC Markets: AIRO) is a leading 4G wireless solution provider. With over 1000 customers in over 100 countries and as a top vendor for carrier-class broadband wireless solutions, Airspan is recognized as a leader and pioneer in 4G and broadband wireless technologies. Providing an expansive product portfolio, Airspan offers customers the widest selection of 4G products in the industry with an unsurpassed level of technology to benefit their business case. Airspan has solutions spanning the 150 MHz to 6 GHz frequency bands. www.airspan.com

© 2013 Proximetry, Inc. Proximetry is a trademark of Proximetry, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. www.proximetry.com

