Radio One, Inc. Announces That Samuel Rogers Has Been Named Vice President Of National Sales

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Radio One, Inc. ROIAK announced today that Samuel Rogers has been named Vice President of National Sales.

Samuel Rogers has over 30 years of experience managing sales, marketing, programming, and operations in the broadcasting industry. He was with CBS Radio for 23 years as he rose through the ranks from Local Sales Manager to Senior Vice President and then on to Market Manager. He was most recently with Cumulus Radio as both a Market Manager and Vice President of Political and Platform Sales. Mr. Rogers will be assuming this newly created position on January 30 and will be reporting to Christopher Wegmann. As Vice President of National Sales, Mr. Rogers will be responsible for maintaining and expanding the opportunities for advertisers to reach a national audience through Radio One's national footprint.

"I am extremely excited to be part of Radio One's team after having competed against them for most of my career. I really am looking forward to working with a great group of professionals and outstanding properties. By coordinating our national sales efforts, we will be able to offer advertisers access to the substantial buying power of the African-American market coupled with the speed and efficiency advertisers and their agencies demand in today's environment. This is a great opportunity!" said Mr. Rogers.

Christopher Wegmann, Regional Vice President stated, "We are very pleased that Sam is now on our team. His lengthy proven track record in the DC market and on a national level makes him a great fit for this new position here at Radio One. Under his leadership we will see more coordinated efforts from all of our Radio markets and digital platforms to move us to the next level with our national clients."

Radio One, Inc., together with its subsidiaries (http://www.radio-one.com/), is a diversified media company that primarily targets African-American and urban consumers. The Company is one of the nation's largest radio broadcasting companies, currently owning and/or operating 55 broadcast stations located in 16 urban markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (http://www.blackamericaweb.com/), the Company also operates syndicated programming including the Tom Joyner Morning Show , the Russ Parr Morning Show, the Yolanda Adams Morning Show, the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, CoCo Brother Live, CoCo Brother's "Spirit" program, Bishop T.D. Jakes' "Empowering Moments", the Reverend Al Sharpton Show, and the Warren Ballentine Show. Beyond its core radio broadcasting franchise, Radio One owns Interactive One (http://www.interactiveone.com/), an online platform serving the African-American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment. Interactive One operates a number of branded sites, including News One, UrbanDaily, HelloBeautiful and social networking websites, including BlackPlanet, MiGente, and Asian Avenue. In addition, the Company owns a controlling interest in TV One, LLC (http://www.tvoneonline.com/), a cable/satellite network programming primarily to African-Americans.

