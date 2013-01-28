Ernst & Young Receives SAP® North America Partner Excellence Award 2013: "Top Services Partner - Growth"

Award Presented at SAP North America Field Kick-Off Meeting 2013

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP today announced it is the recipient of their SAP® North America Partner Excellence Award 2013: "Top Services Partner – Growth." Awards were presented by SAP Americas SAP during the SAP North America Field Kick-Off Meeting (FKOM) 2013, held January 22-24 in Las Vegas, to the top-performing SAP channel partners and SAP services partners in North America for outstanding contributions.

"We are very proud to be selected by SAP as the leading services partner for growth in North America," said Greg Cudahy, principal and Advisory Services Performance Improvement practice leader, Ernst & Young LLP. "Our focus on aligning business issues with the SAP solutions that enable our clients to achieve their performance goals, is transforming industries. This award is a testament to a differentiated model for collaborating with SAP and our clients for outcome-centricity."

Selected from SAP's wide-ranging North American partner base, nominations for the SAP Regional Partner Excellence Awards were based on internal SAP data. A steering committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determined winning partners in each category according to numerous criteria. As the recipient of the Top Partner – Growth award, Ernst & Young has been honored as a leading partner in helping organizations drive growth and achieve their performance objectives. Winners will receive strong recognition from the SAP field for their accomplishments.

Ernst & Young received the award during the SAP North America FKOM 2013, an annual gathering of SAP executives, SAP field employees and partners. FKOM is SAP's largest yearly sales meeting, intended to drive success during the upcoming year. Colleagues across the region gather to gain and exchange updated information on SAP's strategy, sales methodology, best practices, business growth opportunities and product innovations. This year's North America FKOM hosted more than 5,000 attendees from the U.S. and Canada.

"A thriving partner ecosystem is central to SAP's success and partners like Ernst & Young are key drivers for our customers' success and for SAP's market reach," said Mark Milford, national vice president, North America Ecosystem Group, SAP America, Inc. "As a recipient of the SAP Regional Partner Excellence Award 2013: Top Services Partner - Growth, we recognize Ernst & Young's commitment and efforts in developing and growing its partnership with SAP, which has led to game-changing co-innovation and market expansion."

Focused on optimizing investments in SAP solutions, Ernst & Young offers transformative services around finance, supply chain, and customer by identifying the technology opportunities that will make the biggest impact on business performance and by integrating competencies in tax, assurance and risk.

About Ernst & Young

Ernst & Young is a global leader in assurance, tax, transactions and advisory services. Worldwide, our 167,000 people are united by our shared values and an unwavering commitment to quality. We make a difference by helping our people, our clients and our wider communities achieve their potential.

For more information, please visit www.ey.com.

Ernst & Young refers to the global organization of member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP, a US client-serving member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited.

SAP and all SAP logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP AG in Germany and in several other countries all over the world.

All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SAP Forward-looking Statement

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

SOURCE Ernst & Young LLP