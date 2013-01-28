NI PXI Digitizer and LabVIEW Jitter Analysis Toolkit Increase Flexibility and Performance for Traditional Oscilloscope Applications

News Highlights - The software-defined nature of the NI PXIe-5162 digitizer and NI LabVIEW Jitter Analysis Toolkit demonstrates the flexibility and customization possible when engineers move beyond traditional box oscilloscopes. - Pairing the four-channel NI PXIe-5162 digitizer with the PXI platform, engineers can build an oscilloscope with up to 68 channels in a single chassis with tight synchronization.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- National Instruments NATI today announced the NI PXIe-5162 digitizer and updates to the LabVIEW Jitter Analysis Toolkit. The digitizer, with 10 bits of vertical resolution and a 5 GS/s sample rate, provides high-speed measurements at four times the vertical resolution of a traditional 8-bit oscilloscope. With 1.5 GHz of bandwidth and four channels in a single slot, the NI PXIe-5162 is suited for high-channel-count digitizer systems in manufacturing test, research and device characterization. Engineers can use the digitizer with LabVIEW and the LabVIEW Jitter Analysis Toolkit, which provides a library of functions optimized for performing the high-throughput jitter, eye diagram and phase noise measurements demanded by automated validation and production test environments.

"The combination of high-speed, high-channel and high-resolution measurements offered by the NI PXIe-5162 digitizer makes it possible for traditional oscilloscope customers to think beyond traditional box instruments for automated test," said Steve Warntjes, NI director of modular instruments research and development. "Using our high-speed digitizers with the LabVIEW Jitter Analysis Toolkit helps engineers accelerate their measurement systems using the processing power of modern PCs instead of the legacy embedded processors on box oscilloscopes."

NI PXIe-5162 Features

10 bits of vertical resolution for greater insight into the signal

Four channels in a single 3U PXI Express slot, expanding to 68 channels in a single PXI chassis

5 GS/s maximum sample rate on one channel or 1.25 GS/s on four channels simultaneously

LabVIEW Jitter Analysis Toolkit Features

Built-in functions for clock recovery, eye diagram, jitter, level and timing measurements

Example programs for eye diagram and mask testing, and random and deterministic jitter (RJ/DJ) separation using both dual-Dirac and spectrum-based separation methods

