Lithium Exploration Group Ultrasonic Generator Testing Update

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithium Exploration Group LEXG LEXG today updated shareholders on the testing of its ultrasonic generator. After horizontal shop assembly was spinning freely and vertical installation in the suction can was complete, the unit would not turn. The unit has been removed and the team on site is working to diagnose the problem. Testing will resume as soon as the issue is resolved.

"We will continue to update shareholders as we diagnose the problem and resume testing. We all share in the frustration that we cannot resume testing today as planned, but we do not expect this issue to be one that causes any significant delays," commented CEO Alex Walsh.

About Us

Lithium Exploration Group is a US-based exploration and development company focused on the acquisition and development potential of lithium brines and other precious metals that demonstrate high probability for near-term production. Currently the company is focused on its Western Canada property. Lithium Exploration Group is a fully reporting company traded on the OTCBB under the symbol LEXG. Website: www.lithiumexplorationgroup.com. Lithium Exploration Group is also on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @LEXG_OTCBB.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to the completion, testing, transportation, and final installation of the unit.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of lithium prices and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

