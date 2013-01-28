S&P Capital IQ Picks INT Focus Stock of the Week

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- World Fuel Services Corp. (NYSE: INT $43) has been picked by S&P Capital IQ as its Focus Stock of the Week. INT carries S&P Capital IQ's highest investment recommendation of 5-STARS, or Strong Buy. World Fuel is a leading global provider of petroleum products and logistics services.

"We find World Fuel's business model and growth prospects compelling, as it adds to its segment, geographic, and customer diversity," said Tanjila Shafi, equity analyst at S&P Capital IQ. "We expect the company to grow both organically and through acquisitions. M&A activity has been a critical component to the company's growth, with World Fuel completing 14 acquisitions since 2000. We think that the downstream energy market, which is highly fragmented with many regional players, provides a potential opportunity for World Fuel to increase its market share. We believe that World Fuel can act as an industry consolidator."

To view a video of Ms. Shafi discussing INT click on the following link. Playback/Web Link

About S&P Capital IQ

S&P Capital IQ, a business line of the McGraw-Hill Companies MHP, is a leading provider of multi-asset class and real time data, research and analytics to institutional investors, investment and commercial banks, investment advisors and wealth managers, corporations and universities around the world. We provide a broad suite of capabilities designed to help track performance, generate alpha, identify new trading and investment ideas, and perform risk analysis and mitigation strategies. Through leading desktop solutions such as Capital IQ, Global Credit Portal and MarketScope Advisor desktops; enterprise solutions such as S&P Valuations, and Compustat; and research offerings, including Leveraged Commentary & Data, Global Market Intelligence, and company and fund research, S&P Capital IQ sharpens financial intelligence into the wisdom today's investors need. For more information visit www.spcapitaliq.com.

For more information contact:

Marc Eiger, Communications, Tel.: 212-438-1280

marc_eiger@spcapitaliq.com

All information provided by S&P Capital IQ is impersonal and not tailored to the needs of any person, entity or group of persons. Past performance is no indication of future results. S&P Capital IQ and its affiliates provide a wide range of services to, or relating to, many organizations, including issuers of securities, investment advisers, broker-dealers, investment banks, other financial institutions and financial intermediaries, and accordingly may receive fees or other economic benefits from those organizations, including organizations whose securities or services they may recommend, rate, include in model portfolios, evaluate or otherwise address.

This material is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security or other financial instrument. Securities, financial instruments or strategies mentioned herein may not be suitable for all investors. Any opinions expressed herein are given in good faith, are subject to change without notice, and are only current as of the stated date of their issue. Prices, values, or income from any securities or investments mentioned in this report may fall against the interests of the investor and the investor may get back less than the amount invested. Where an investment is described as being likely to yield income, please note that the amount of income that the investor will receive from such an investment may fluctuate. Where an investment or security is denominated in a different currency to the investor's currency of reference, changes in rates of exchange may have an adverse effect on the value, price or income of or from that investment to the investor. The information contained in this report does not constitute advice on the tax consequences of making any particular investment decision. This material does not take into account your particular investment objectives, financial situations or needs and is not intended as a recommendation of particular securities, financial instruments or strategies to you nor is it considered to be investment advice. Before acting on any recommendation in this material, you should consider whether it is suitable for your particular circumstances and, if necessary, seek professional advice.

This material is based upon information that we consider to be reliable, but neither S&P Capital IQ nor its affiliates warrant its completeness, accuracy or adequacy and it should not be relied upon as such. With respect to reports issued to clients in a language other than English and in the case of inconsistencies between the English and translated versions of a report, the English version prevails. Neither S&P Capital IQ nor its affiliates guarantee the accuracy of the translation. Assumptions, opinions and estimates constitute our judgment as of the date of this material and are subject to change without notice. Neither S&P Capital IQ nor its affiliates are responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this information. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

SOURCE S&P Capital IQ