Aaron's, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2012 Earnings Call and Webcast

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron's, Inc. AAN, a leader in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of residential furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories, today announced it will host a conference call on Thursday, February 7, 2013, at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter and year end 2012 financial results. The public is invited to listen to the conference call by webcast accessible through the Company's website, www.aaronsinc.com, in the "Investor Relations" section. The webcast will be archived for playback at that same site.

