Red Robin Promotes Dana Benfield to Vice President of Engagement Marketing

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., RRGB, a casual dining restaurant chain focused on serving an innovative selection of high-quality gourmet burgers in a family-friendly atmosphere, today announced the promotion of Dana Benfield to vice president of Engagement Marketing. Ms. Benfield will be responsible for overseeing the Company's Red Robin Royalty™ loyalty program, social and interactive media, gift cards, licensing and merchandising and guest relations.

"We are excited to promote Dana Benfield to lead our engagement marketing efforts and we look forward to her continued leadership to strengthen the relationship between Red Robin and our guests," said Denny Marie Post, Red Robin senior vice president and chief marketing officer. "During the past decade, Dana has made significant contributions to advancing the Red Robin brand, leading the development of our Red Robin Royalty loyalty program and expanding our interactive marketing, guest relations capabilities and gift card initiatives. Her tenacity, maturity, strategic vision and success in building our brand bode well for her ability to drive high-impact marketing programs, grow our base of loyal fans and ultimately drive traffic and sales."

Ms. Benfield brings to her new role at Red Robin more than 25 years of experience in the food service industry and brand marketing. Prior to joining the Red Robin team in 2002, Dana served as an account manager for Karsh & Hagan Advertising, where she managed Denver region marketing programs for McDonald's. She had previously gained food service experience working for McDonald's franchisee Casper's Company in Tampa, Fla., serving in various roles from restaurant management to marketing. She earned a bachelor of arts degree in marketing from the University of South Florida.

