3 Highly Anticipated Cruise Ships for 2013

Surging demand in cruise bookings sees more competition from companies

Luxury is the byword for new ship design and entertainment facilities

Cruise bookings rose by around five per cent in 2012, and this growing holiday market is expected to continue to ride the crest of the popularity wave into 2013 and 2014.

With cruise holidays more popular than ever before, the number of new ships lined up to take to the ocean wave this year, and the next, is set to match that demand.

Already the 2013 diary is filling up at a rate of knots with people wanting to experience the most luxurious way in which to see the world. Whether it is a luxury holiday, a multi-generational family getaway or simply a couples' romantic break; here is our guide to some of the most eagerly anticipated launches in 2013 and 2014.

MSC Preziosa - March 2013

From European liners MSC Cruises, the fourth and final Fantasia class ship. Cruising the Mediterranean, the Preziosa will feature the signature Yacht Club; a ship-within-a-ship suite complex, offering the ultimate in luxury, privacy and personal experience. An exotic influence can be found in the Balinese-themed Spa, an ideal place for its 3,502 passengers to relax.

Norwegian Breakaway - April 2013

The newest member of a fleet famous for its cutting-edge design and innovation, the Norwegian Breakaway offers the very latest in cruise technology and style, as well as incorporating all of the most popular elements of the Norwegian Cruise Lines' existing ships. Comfortably sleeping 4,000 passengers, the 5-star liner also offers the exclusive new Haven, which provides a private enclave tucked away at the top of the ship.

Royal Princess - June 2013

This is the latest addition to the tried and tested cruise experts Princess. Top-class facilities include Princess Cruises' largest top deck pool ever, with technology for an amazing "water and light" show and an enriched "Movies under the Stars" screen, for an unforgettable open-air entertainment extravaganza sure to thrill her 3,600 passengers. This liner will be complemented next year by the launch of its sister ship, Regal Princess, which will set sail in spring 2014.

