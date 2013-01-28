UniFirst Introduces New Armorex® COOL Flame Resistant (FR) Workwear

WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- UniFirst has expanded its proprietary line of flame resistant (FR) workwear with its new Armorex® COOL work shirts and coveralls. These new safety garments are made of an innovative, lighter weight, tri-blended FR fabric that helps keep workers who are exposed to flame risks safe and more comfortable on the job.

"In wear tests, it was confirmed that our new Armorex® COOL work apparel is more comfortable and cooler to wear than competitive products touting maximum comfort," said Adam Soreff, Director of Marketing at UniFirst. "We expect these new safety products to become a favorite with employers and workers seeking FR clothing that's cooler and drier in warm or hot environments."

Ideally suited for such workers as those in the oil and gas industries, as well in environments that produce combustible dust, the Armorex® COOL work shirts and coveralls are made from a new Tecasafe® Plus 580 fabric by TenCate. The cellulosic tri-blend FR fabric features a lighter weight that weighs just 5.8 oz./sq. yard and touts outstanding moisture wicking and air permeability characteristics. UL Classified® and tested in accordance with ASTM F1959, Armorex® COOL is NFPA 2112 and NFPA 70E compliant (ATPV 6.5; HRC 1) for protection against flash fires and electric arcs. And because the new Tecasafe fabric is inherently flame resistant, the protective qualities can never wash out.

Like all garments in the Armorex® FR family brand, Armorex® COOL is designed specifically for maximum comfort, greater ease of movement, and a more professional appearance. In fact, the Armorex® COOL work shirt features distinctive "dress shirt" construction that provides a crisper, more polished business image when compared to competitive FR garments.

Under its Armorex® FR brand, UniFirst offers a wide range of work shirts, pants, and outerwear to meet the protective clothing needs of workers exposed to flammability risks, all available for "rent" or purchase. In addition to Tecasafe® Plus FR fabric options, UniFirst manufactures its Armorex® FR safety line using such innovative and proven flame resistant fabrics as UniFirst "88/12 FR" fabric, UltraSoft®, CXP® (Next Generation Nomex), and Nomex® IIIA. To learn more, contact UniFirst at 800.225.3364 or visit ProtectiveGarments.com .

