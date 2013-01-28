Local Resident and School District Selected as Winners in the FirstEnergy Solutions Thanks a Million Giveaway

Ben Holt and Madison Local Schools receive cash prizes

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Solutions announced the final winners of its Thanks a Million giveaway, an opportunity for residents and businesses throughout Ohio to win cash prizes and secure a low electric generation price for four or seven years. All eligible Ohio residents and businesses that enrolled in a FirstEnergy Solutions electric generation offer between August 1, 2012, and October 31, 2012, were automatically entered into the giveaway.

Through the campaign, eight businesses have won $50,000 each, eight residential winners have won $25,000 each, and FirstEnergy Solutions has given $50,000 to each residential winner's local school district to use for an under-funded program, supplies or however they see fit.

Ben Holt of Madison, Ohio, was a residential winner. "It's certainly a welcomed shock to have been blessed with this prize money," said Holt. "I am extremely pleased that Madison Local Schools will get a nice prize as well. My daughter goes to the elementary school and I know the budget is tight. I think it's great that a company like FirstEnergy Solutions is helping out the local communities of Ohio with these kinds of donations."

"As a district we are grateful and excited about receiving this prize," said Dr. Roger Goudy, superintendent of the Madison Local Schools. "With fiscal resources as tight as they are, to receive additional dollars that will allow us to enhance our instruction for students is much appreciated."

"As an Ohio-based company, FirstEnergy Solutions is committed to helping ensure the people and businesses in this state continue to thrive, which is why we created our Thanks a Million giveaway," said Trent Smith, vice president of Sales & Marketing for FirstEnergy Solutions. "It's a good boost to our economy and it directly benefits eight Ohio school districts with much-needed funding."

FirstEnergy Solutions is also making long-term fixed price offers available to residents and businesses interested in locking in an electric generation price for four or seven years.

"Our PriceControl offers are a great opportunity for residents and businesses to take advantage of today's historically low prices in the energy market," said Smith. "And by enrolling in a stable PriceControl offer and locking in a low fixed price for four or seven years, customers could potentially see considerable savings over the long term."

Ohio residents and businesses can sign up to receive 6.99 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) on electric generation until 2019, or 6.49 cents per kWh until 2016. To enroll or for more information, residents can call 1-855-849-2645 or go online to www.fes.com/PriceControlOhio.

FirstEnergy Solutions, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. FE, is one of the nation's largest providers of competitive electric generation supply, serving two million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Michigan and Illinois.

FirstEnergy is a diversified energy company dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and West Virginia. Its generation subsidiaries control more than 20,000 megawatts of capacity from a diversified mix of scrubbed coal, non-emitting nuclear, natural gas, hydro, pumped-storage hydro and other renewables. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

FirstEnergy Solutions is an affiliate of Ohio Edison, Toledo Edison and The Illuminating Company.

