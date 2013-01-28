Cedar Point Rolls Out New "Easy Pay" Plan

Installment Plan Offers Resort Guests Convenience and Flexibility

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Families and friends planning an overnight visit to the "Best Amusement Park in the World," Cedar Point amusement park/resort, can save money by taking advantage of a convenient new payment plan if they pre-book their visit at the park's resorts by March 1. The Cedar Point "Easy Pay" plan allows visitors to lock-in the park's low pre-season rates while conveniently managing the cost of their stay in four easy installments. Packages can be purchased on Cedar Point's website or by calling 419-627-2106. As an extra bonus, Cedar Point provides resort guests with the coveted one hour early entry into the park.

"We are always looking for new ways to make the Cedar Point experience easier and more convenient for our guests," said Jack Highsmith, corporate vice president of resort operations. "Our new Easy Pay plan now makes it even more affordable for families and friends while staying overnight at the world's best amusement park."

Roller coaster enthusiasts may want to move quickly and take advantage of the park's new payment program. May 11 marks the beginning of a historic year for Cedar Point with the arrival of GateKeeper, the park's newest world-record-breaking coaster. Towering at 170 feet, spinning through two signature keyholes at speeds of 67 mph – GateKeeper gives guests a simulated flight experience that will break at least five world records including tallest drop, longest track and most inversions of any wing coaster on the planet. The new coaster derives its namesake by twisting up and over Cedar Point's main entrance gates, and joins record-setting legends Top Thrill Dragster and Millennium Force, earning Cedar Point the title "World's Best Amusement Park" for 15 consecutive years.

In addition to the park's world-class coasters and the beautiful Cedar Point Beach, guests who stay at any of Cedar Point's resorts will find there are endless opportunities for an extended stay. Along with park attractions like Planet Snoopy, Luminosity and Dinosaurs Alive, resort guests are eligible for $10 day passes to Castaway Bay indoor waterpark.

Cedar Point's resorts include the historic Hotel Breakers, which merges all the modern-day conveniences with fine architecture dating back to 1905, Sandcastle Suites, the quaint lakeside cabins and luxury RV sites at Lighthouse Point, Camper Village, Castaway Bay indoor water park and Breakers Express, which offers the best deals for guests on a budget.

Cedar Point will open for its 144th season on May 11, 2013, with its new wing roller coaster, GateKeeper. For more information, log on to www.cedarpoint.com. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check out our YouTube channel.

