Celebrate Valentine's Day at Ruth's Chris Steak House

Treat Your Sweetheart to a Sizzling Steak, We'll Add the Long Stem Rose, Feb. 14 - 17

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 230,000 couples in America will become engaged this Valentine's Day and even more will be celebrating love. Whether you're popping the question or popping corks, Ruth's Chris Steak House is the perfect backdrop.

This year at select locations, Ruth's Chris Steak House will provide each couple with one long-stemmed rose to celebrate the occasion, while supplies last. From there, guests can indulge in Ruth's Chris Valentine's Day Surf & Turf, featuring a succulent 8 oz. Caribbean Lobster Tail paired with your choice of a 12 oz. Ribeye or 6 oz. Filet, for an average price of $56.95 and $46.95 respectively. Toast your special someone with Ruth's Chris selection of hand crafted cocktails, including Ruth's new signature tableside juleps, Fresh Blueberry Mojito or Dirty Goose Martini, to name a few. For dessert, spoil your sweetheart with a slice of Chocolate Sin Cake or Creme Brulee.

"We average about 100 proposals a month, even more on Valentine's Day," said Misty Deflitch, Ruth's Chris Steak House wedding planner and catering manager. "The most unforgettable proposals I've witnessed are those that were personal and planned in advance. We had a gentleman who created a scavenger hunt that led his fiance to our dining room where she found her ring."

For anyone thinking about dropping down on bended knee, Misty suggests these tips:

Make reservations and notify the restaurant in advance of any special requests, such as:

Do you have a favorite table? Ask for it. Pre-order a favorite bottle of wine or champagne so that it is waiting at your table. Not sure about the most romantic table or bottle of wine? Call the GM ahead. Ask the hostess to pass your camera to the server to snap photos of the big moment. The restaurant can even help spread the news by posting pictures on its' fan page.

Keep ordering simple to calm nerves. Most restaurants offer a Valentine's Day special for this very reason.

special for this very reason. Pop the question over dessert. At Ruth's Chris Steak House, we often write "Will You Marry Me" in chocolate on the dessert plate. Toast with an after-dinner cordial.

Ask the host for a romantic after-dinner suggestion, such as a ride in a horse drawn carriage (which can be arranged in advance).

Most brides want to start planning right away. The wedding professionals at Ruth's Chris Steak House can develop custom plans and menus for every wedding-related event.

By popping the question at a special location, like Ruth's Chris Steak House, the couple now has a notable setting and one that can be revisited every year on their anniversary.

This year, Valentine's Day falls on a Thursday, which means Ruth's Chris Steak House will offer its Valentine's Day special throughout the entire weekend, Feb. 14 – 17, 2013.

To view the entire menu and make a reservation, call your nearest Ruth's Chris Steak House location or visit http://www.ruthschris.com/Promotions/valentines. Reservations are recommended.

About Ruth's Chris Steak House

Ruth's Chris Steak House is the largest upscale steak house company in the world, with over 130 restaurant locations around the globe. Founded in New Orleans by Ruth Fertel in 1965, Ruth's Chris specializes in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth's Chris signature fashion ..."sizzling."

About Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. RUTH is a leading restaurant company focused on the upscale dining segment. The Company owns the Ruth's Chris Steak House, Mitchell's Fish Market, Mitchell's Steakhouse and Cameron's Steak house concepts. With more than 150 company- and franchisee-owned locations worldwide, Ruth's Hospitality Group was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

