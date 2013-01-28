ñol

Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On Fourth Quarter 2012 Earnings

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 11:01 AM | 1 min read

MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE, OSE: RCL) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for 10 a.m. Eastern time, Monday, February  04, 2013, to discuss the company's fourth quarter 2012 financial results.  The call will be available on-line at the company's investor relations web site, www.rclinvestor.com.  To listen to the call by phone, please dial (877) 663-9606 in the US and Canada.  International phone calls should be made to (706) 758-4628. There is no passcode or meeting number. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same site for a month following the call.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE, OSE: RCL) is a global cruise vacation company that owns Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Pullmantur, Azamara Club Cruises and CDF Croisieres de France, as well as TUI Cruises through a 50 percent joint venture.  Together, these six brands operate a combined total of 41 ships with five under contract.  They operate diverse itineraries around the world that call on approximately 460 destinations on all seven continents.  Additional information can be found on www.royalcaribbean.com, www.celebritycruises.com, www.pullmantur.es, www.azamaraclubcruises.com, www.cdfcroisieresdefrance.com or www.rclinvestor.com.

SOURCE Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Posted In: Press Releases