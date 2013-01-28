AMN Healthcare Services to Present at the Baird 2013 Business Solutions Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AHS, healthcare's workforce innovator and largest provider of staffing services, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, February 27, 2013 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time at the Baird 2013 Business Solutions Conference taking place at The Pierre Hotel in New York, New York. Brian Scott, Chief Financial Officer of AMN Healthcare, will be presenting at the conference. An audio webcast, as well as a copy of the investor presentation will be available on the company's investor relations website at http://amnhealthcare.investorroom.com/presentations on the day of the event. Participants will need to allow adequate time to download any software necessary for the webcast.





