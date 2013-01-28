United Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings of $2.398 Million for the Year Ended December 31, 2012

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- United Bancorp, Inc. UBCP, headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio reported net income of $2,398,000 for the year ended December 31, 2012 compared to $3,091,000 for the year ended December 31, 2011. On a per share basis, the Company's diluted earnings were down 22.58% at $0.48 for the year ended December 31, 2012 as compared to $0.62 for the year ended December 31, 2011.

Randall M. Greenwood, Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer remarked, "The Company's net income realized in 2012 generated an annualized 0.55% return on average assets ("ROA") and a 6.74% return on average equity ("ROE") compared to 0.73% ROA and 8.53% ROE for 2011. Comparing the year ended 2012 to 2011, the Company's net interest margin was 3.89% compared to 4.18%, a decrease of 29 basis points. This decrease in the margin resulted in a $903,000 drop in net interest income which was primarily driven by shrinkage in the company's investment portfolio. Implementation of the government mandated regulations from the Dodd-Frank Act regarding our Courtesy Overdraft Program caused a reduction in customer service fees of approximately $134,000. This was offset by an increase in other service fees which resulted in a net reduction of $42,000 in service fee income for the year ended December 31, 2012. During this current period, the Company did not have the substantial gains that it had in 2011 resulting from receiving a $100,000 BOLI benefit in excess of its surrender value and by recognizing a gain on sale of securities of $370,000 through liquidating its government sponsored mortgage–backed securities portfolio to take advantage of the favorable rate environment on these short term investments. The Company's 2012 earnings were positively impacted by a period over period decrease of $840,000 in its provision for loan losses. This decrease in the provision for loan losses is directly attributed to the overall improvement in the credit quality of the loan portfolio. Net loans of $1,341,000 were charged off during 2012, a decrease of $445,000 or 24.9% from 2011. During 2012, a single out of area loan relationship accounted for $1,032,000 of the net loan amount charged off. Excluding this individual loan loss, the net loan amounts charged off during 2012 were $309,000. Other real estate owned decreased $236,000 or 11.6% from December 31, 2011 to December 31, 2012 and nonaccrual loans to total loans decreased by 61 basis points or $1,595,000, going from 1.71% in 2011 to 1.10%. These improving trends relating to credit quality are very positive considering that the present level of nonaccrual loans to total loans is nearly half of that of our peer group. Another area trending in a positive direction is core funding. Total deposits increased $21.9 million from December 31, 2011 to December 31, 2012 with most of this growth occurring in low cost funding. As a result of the booming activity of the oil and gas industry within our market areas, the Company has experienced a higher than normal influx of funds. Some of these funds may be temporary in nature and it is projected that a portion of these funds will flow back out of the Company within the next three to six months. These deposit fluctuations are closely monitored and are incorporated into our monthly asset/liability and funds management strategy. Also, in order to capitalize on its opportunities, the Company has implemented a marketing strategy in June 2012 focusing on attracting a larger percentage of low cost funding at each of its banking locations, while continuing to allow higher cost term funding to flow out. This will help lower the cost of funding in future periods. The Company has a significant present liquid position in cash-type investments which can be leveraged in future periods at higher yields when market conditions improve. Each of these opportunities has the potential to lead to higher levels of profitability."

James W. Everson, Chairman, President & CEO stated, "During this time of economic uncertainty, we continue to pursue a conservative posture in managing our assets and liabilities. Our current short term objective is to cover our overhead, maintain our generous dividend payment which has a current yield of 4.4% and earn a limited return to our equity accounts until we see better opportunities to make sound investments without taking on excessive market risk due to the present interest rate environment being driven by the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve. Not wanting to take undue interest rate risk, we are keeping a higher level of liquidity in short term low yielding funds as Cash and due from the Federal Reserve Bank which has increased during the past twelve months 379% to $75.1 million. The 25 basis point return that we are presently receiving on these funds on the short term is having a limiting effect on our earnings. At present we believe it is imprudent to stretch investment maturities for higher yields. As an alternative, we continue to aggressively yet selectively make loans in the markets that we serve and continue to see this to be our only prudent and viable opportunity to generate an acceptable yield on our funds without adding to the risk position of our company. We are pleased to report that gross loans are up $12.0 million or 4.2%, year over year with continued improvement in the credit quality of our loan portfolio. The recent trend of exceptionally strong loan growth during the fourth quarter of 2012 is highly encouraging and it is anticipated that this positive trend will continue in the coming year with the additional resources that we have dedicated to our lending function this past year." Everson concluded, "Community banking is under siege by current monetary policies and regulations which have the potential to shrink the number of banks in our country. We firmly believe that a community banking company as ours with strong and conservative practices will be positioned to weather this present storm and will be in a very sound position in future periods to grow and prosper. This structural soundness could lead to positive growth opportunities. Our company is blessed with a strong and talented management group that is poised for succession, a strong capital base and financial statement, the latest in high tech and efficient operating systems and a geographically diverse spread of twenty modern office locations over four distinct economic areas within Ohio. We take great pride in the fact that we are a strongly compliant SEC Registrant that is publicly traded on the NASDAQ. Today, although we may be suffering a little 'short term pain for long term gain', our long term goal is to be a strong and profitable survivor in this presently changing banking environment and to reward our owners with solid growth in their shareholder value."

United Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio with total assets of approximately $438.4 million and total shareholder's equity of approximately $36.6 million as of December 31, 2012. Through its single bank charter with its twenty banking offices and an operations center, The Citizens Savings Bank through its Community Bank Division serves the Ohio Counties of Athens, Fairfield and Hocking and through its Citizens Bank Division serves Belmont, Carroll, Harrison, Jefferson and Tuscarawas. United Bancorp, Inc. is a part of the Russell Microcap Index and trades on The NASDAQ Capital Market tier of the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol UBCP, Cusip #909911109.

Certain statements contained herein are not based on historical facts and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on various assumptions (some of which are beyond the Company's control), may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of these terms. Actual results could differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, those related to the economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the company operates, competitive products and pricing, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory fees and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses, credit risk management, asset/liability management, changes in the financial and securities markets, including changes with respect to the market value of our financial assets, and the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or carry forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

United Bancorp, Inc, "UBCP"

For the Three Months Ended

%

December 31,

September 30,





2012

2012

Change Earnings









Total interest income $ 4,593,650

$ 4,547,766

1.01% Total interest expense 882,924

952,336

-7.29% Net interest income 3,710,726

3,595,430

3.21% Provision for loan losses 358,861

267,734

34.04% Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,351,865

3,327,696

0.73% Service charges on deposit accounts 543,682

499,578

8.83% Net realized gains on sale of loans 17,802

5,129

247.09% Other noninterest income 235,298

218,065

7.90% Total noninterest income 796,782

722,772

10.24% FDIC Insurance Premium 72,938

72,294

0.89% Provision for losses on impairment of foreclosed real estate 5,500

25,670

-78.57% Noninterest expense 3,491,551

3,383,618

3.19% (Excluding FDIC Insurance Premiums and









provision for losses on impairment of foreclosed real estate)









Income tax expense 123,279

118,428

4.10% Net income $ 455,379

$ 450,458

1.09% Per share









Earnings per common share - Basic $ 0.10

$ 0.09

11.11% Earnings per common share - Diluted 0.09

0.09

0.00% Cash Dividends paid 0.07

0.07

0.00% Shares Outstanding









Average - Basic 4,785,790

4,784,815

-------- Average - Diluted 4,817,337

4,854,641

--------













For the Year Ended December 31,

%

2012

2011

Change Earnings









Total interest income $ 18,462,265

$ 20,211,170

-8.65% Total interest expense 3,861,046

4,707,077

-17.97% Net interest income 14,601,219

15,504,093

-5.82% Provision for loan losses 1,127,634

1,968,021

-42.70% Net interest income after provision for loan losses 13,473,585

13,536,072

-0.46% Service charges on deposit accounts 2,059,711

2,101,587

-1.99% Net realized gains of sales on securities -

370,145

-100.00% BOLI benefit in excess of surrender value -

100,000

N/A Net realized gains on sale of loans 32,278

93,744

-65.57% Net realized loss on sale of other









real estate and repossessions (5,797)

(14,555)

-60.17% Other noninterest income 851,228

861,419

-1.18% Total noninterest income 2,937,420

3,512,340

-16.37% FDIC Insurance Premium 287,575

322,125

-10.73% Provision for losses on impairment of foreclosed real estate 83,330

86,934

-4.15% Conversion expenses -

28,122

-100.00% Noninterest expense 13,095,526

12,665,860

3.39% (Excluding FDIC Insurance Premiums and









provision for losses on impairment of foreclosed real estate)









Income tax expense 546,399

854,447

-36.05% Net income $ 2,398,175

$ 3,090,924

-22.41% Per share









Earnings per common share - Basic $ 0.49

$ 0.63

-22.22% Earnings per common share - Diluted 0.48

0.62

-22.58% Cash Dividends paid 0.42

0.56

-25.00% Book value (end of period) 7.61

7.57

0.53% Shares Outstanding









Average - Basic 4,781,819

4,765,676

-------- Average - Diluted 4,847,201

4,806,743

-------- Common stock, shares Issued 5,375,304

5,370,304

-------- Shares held as Treasury Stock 2,496

9,150

-------- At year end









Total assets $ 438,353,660

$ 415,566,563

5.48% Total assets (average) 433,866,000

421,741,000

2.87% Cash and due from Federal Reserve Bank 75,108,511

15,680,925

378.98% Average cash and due from Federal Reserve Bank 54,537,000

17,939,000

204.01% Securities and other restricted stock 42,430,230

91,258,052

-53.51% Other real estate and repossessions ("OREO") 1,809,914

2,046,411

-11.56% Gross loans 296,482,302

284,447,178

4.23% Average loans 282,735,000

278,719,000

1.44% Allowance for loan losses 2,708,045

2,921,067

-7.29% Net loans 293,774,257

281,526,111

4.35% Net loans charged off 1,340,656

1,785,689

-24.92% Non-accrual loans 3,260,452

4,855,359

-32.85% Loans past due 30+ days (excludes non accrual loans) 1,694,154

2,829,000

-40.11% Intangible assets 304,560

423,600

-28.10% Mortgage servicing asset 112,173

168,249

-33.33% Total Deposits 350,416,519

328,540,953

6.66% Non interest bearing deposits 67,877,887

29,911,452

126.93% Interest bearing demand 115,477,448

112,110,411

3.00% Savings 67,236,355

57,907,348

16.11% Time 99,824,829

128,611,742

-22.38% Repurchase Agreements 10,680,880

9,967,869

7.15% Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 32,439,498

32,950,877

-1.55% Shareholders' equity 36,625,833

36,181,269

1.23% Shareholders' equity (average) 35,581,000

36,231,000

-1.79% Stock data









Market value - last close (end of period) $ 6.26

$ 8.46

-26.00% Dividend payout ratio 85.71%

90.32%

-5.10% Price earnings ratio 12.78 x 13.65 x -6.41% Market Price to Book Value 82%

112%

-30.00% Key performance ratios









Return on average assets (ROA) 0.55%

0.73%

-0.18% Return on average equity (ROE) 6.74%

8.53%

-1.79% Net interest margin (Federal tax equivalent) 3.89%

4.18%

-0.29% Interest expense to average assets 0.89%

1.12%

-0.23% Total allowance for loan losses









to nonperforming loans 83.06%

60.16%

22.90% Total allowance for loan losses









to total loans 0.91%

1.03%

-0.12% Nonaccrual loans to total loans 1.10%

1.71%

-0.61% Non accrual loans and OREO to total assets 1.16%

1.66%

-0.50% Net charge-offs to average loans 0.47%

0.64%

-0.18% Equity to assets at period end 8.36%

8.71%

-0.33%













