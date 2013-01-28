American Airlines Assists Customers Affected By Winter Storm Luna

American Waives Rebooking Charge for Customers Experiencing Travel Challenges Because of Winter Weather

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- American Airlines is offering customers flexibility to change their travel plans due to Winter Storm Luna.

Customers ticketed on American Airlines, American Eagle or AmericanConnection flights on Jan. 28 to, from, or through the cities listed below may change flights without penalty, have the ticket-reissue charge waived for one ticket change, and begin travel as late as Jan. 30 under American's current travel waiver.

Here is the list of affected cities and airports:

New York Kennedy (JFK)

New York LaGuardia (LGA)

Newark, N.J. (EWR)

(EWR) White Plains, N.Y. (HPN)

To change travel dates, customers should contact American Airlines Reservations at 1-800-433-7300 in the U.S. or Canada. Customers calling from outside the U.S. or Canada should check American's Worldwide Reservations Numbers page on AA.com.

