Pitooey! (changing its name from White Dental Supply) to Occupy a Glacier in the Desert at Waste Management Phoenix Open

PHOENIX, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Pitooey! WITD ("WITD") ("The Company") has announced that it will have the incredible opportunity to have a "Glacier" in the Expo Center at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, widely considered the most fan-friendly tournament on the PGA Tour. The 2012 WM Phoenix Open drew over 500,000 fans. The signage on our booth will display our new corporate name, "Pitooey! (effective on February 7, 2013)," named after the language of penguins. Pitooey! is also the name of a brand new iPhone app the Company is launching at the Phoenix Open.

Every single attendee at the WM Phoenix Open that walks through the Expo Center will encounter the Pitooey! Glacier. Located at the entrance to the Expo Center, the Glacier is positioned in an optimum location to showcase the Pitooey! app and inform attendees about the incredible services it can provide. The Glacier will feature a team of company reps to educate attendees about Pitooey! and encourage patrons to download the Pitooey! app. The Company will occupy the Glacier for the entirety of the seven day tournament. Other booths in the Expo Center will feature such powerhouse companies as Mercedes-Benz, Ping, Geico, Bridgestone, Mayo Clinic, along with many local Scottsdale area businesses.

In addition to the Company's premier location in the Glacier, there will be 162 QR codes scattered around the event property that will drive attendees to the Pitooey! website and provide the ability to download the Pitooey! app.

Company CEO Jacob DiMartino expressed his enthusiasm about the opportunity, saying, "The Expo Center booth will do wonders for us by allowing us to spread the excitement about our new mobile app Pitooey! to the hundreds of thousands of attendees at the WM Phoenix Open. This is the perfect launch point for Pitooey!"

About White Dental Supply, Inc.

The name of White Dental Supply, Inc. will change to Pitooey!, Inc. effective February 7, 2013 . White Dental Supply is an Internet marketing company that leverages its proprietary technology to assist companies in establishing and developing a presence on the Internet. The company's offerings come from two distinct, yet synergistic, business groups, Choice One Mobile and Pitooey! Mobile. Choice One Mobile offers various services regarding content creation, search engine optimization, social media management, and mobile platform optimization using "Mobile Caviar". Pitooey! is a cloud-based, comprehensive, searchable database for text message Business-to-Consumer offers. On the Pitooey! platform, a vendor may upload messages into the database, which consumers "pull" according a profile based on the consumer's interests, previous purchases, current location, etc. Pitooey! provides a service to consumers, as well as an engagement tool for businesses.

