SiriusXM Launches Morning Show with Pete Dominick

Longtime SiriusXM host, stand-up comic, CNN contributor and public speaker combines humor, independence and fearless curiosity to create new daily morning drive show for national satellite radio audience "Stand Up! With Pete Dominick" challenges listeners to make the most of their world

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirius XM Radio SIRI today announced that SiriusXM host/stand-up comedian Pete Dominick will host a new daily morning drive call-in show, Stand Up! with Pete Dominick.

Beginning February 11, Stand Up! with Pete Dominick will air live weekdays from 6:00 – 9:00 am ET, replaying from 6:00 – 9:00 am PT, on Indie, SiriusXM channel 104.

Inspired by his fascination with politics, public policy and social issues, Dominick approaches everything with his razor sharp wit and tongue, challenging listeners to take a stand and keep an open mind. Dominick will explore everything from foreign policy and economics to parenting and education, as well as the day's top stories, with expert guests and listeners nationwide. Dominick will interview a wide range of guests—from policymakers to authors to celebrities to filmmakers to veterans and beyond—inviting them to tell their stories without agendas, scripts, or time limits

"I don't pretend to have all the answers. I'm proud to say I learn from my listeners instead of lecturing at them," said Pete Dominick. "My perspective as a stand-up comic and father of two girls is why I relate to and have a truly authentic connection with my listeners from all backgrounds. I'll leave celebrity gossip and voyeurism to others while I explore more important issues with my listeners and the experts that can speak to them best."

"Pete is a great entertainer and fearless thinker, unwilling to accept conventional wisdom and challenging people to think for themselves," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM. "There's nothing else like this, and we look forward to giving our national audience a place to gather for smart, motivational and entertaining conversation where no idea is off limits."

Dominick joined SiriusXM in August 2006 as a host on Raw Dog Comedy. He launched Stand Up! on non-partisan political talk channel SiriusXM P.O.T.U.S. in February 2008, and the show quickly became a can't-miss stop for experts and newsmakers. Dominick also made news himself in September 2010: his interview with then-CNN host Rick Sanchez sparked a controversy when Sanchez made comments viewed as anti-Semitic that led to his being fired. For the last six years, Dominick has also had the sought-after job of opening for Stephen Colbert on "The Colbert Report," a job he'll leave to focus on his new SiriusXM radio show.

SiriusXM's Indie channel, formerly SiriusXM Stars Too, features daily shows hosted by Dominick, Covino & Rich and Jay Thomas, plus shows from Rotten Tomatoes, BuzzFeed, Neil Strauss and others.

Stand Up! with Pete Dominick will be available on SiriusXM On Demand for subscribers listening via the SiriusXM Internet Radio App for smartphones and other mobile devices or online at siriusxm.com.

Visit www.siriusxm.com and www.standupwithpetedominick.com for more information.

