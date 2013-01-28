Home Capital Group Inc. to announce fourth quarter results

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2013 /CNW/ - Home Capital Group Inc. HCG will announce its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2012 on Wednesday, February 13, 2013. The results will be issued after market close at approximately 5:00 p.m. ET. The conference call and web cast will take place the following day, Thursday, February 14, 2013, at 10:30 a.m. The conference call will be hosted by Gerald M. Soloway, Chief Executive Officer and will conclude with a question and answer session. Joining Mr. Soloway will be Martin Reid, President, Brian Mosko, Chief Operating Officer, Robert Blowes, Chief Financial Officer and Pino Decina, Executive Vice President, Mortgage Lending.

Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call

The conference call will take place on Thursday, February 14, 2013 at 10:30 a.m. Participants are asked to call 5 to 15 minutes in advance, 647-427-7450 in Toronto or toll-free 1-888-231-8191 throughout North America. The call will also be accessible in listen-only mode via the Internet at www.homecapital.com.

Conference Call Archive

A telephone replay of the call will be available between 1:30 p.m. Thursday, February 14, 2013 and midnight Thursday, February 21, 2013 by calling 416-849-0833 or 1-855-859-2056 (enter passcode 89405755 ). The archived audio web cast will be available for 90 days on CNW Group's website at www.newswire.ca and Home Capital's website at www.homecapital.com.

Home Capital Group Inc. is a public company, traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (HCG), operating through its principal subsidiary, Home Trust Company. Home Trust is a federally regulated trust company offering deposit, residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of insured residential first mortgage products, consumer lending, Visa and payment card services. Licensed to conduct business across Canada, Home Trust has offices in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Quebec and Manitoba.

