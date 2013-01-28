Mimi's Cafe® Celebrates L'amour With A Special Prix Fixe Valentine's Menu For Two

Also in February, Mimi's will support the American Heart Association's® Go Red for Women® movement with its second annual Mimi's Goes Red campaign

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimi's Cafe, a favorite French-inspired neighborhood bistro, is celebrating the season of love by offering a romantic Valentine's Menu for two at $26.99. Available February 7 – 17 from 4 p.m. – 11 p.m., the Valentine's Menu will offer guests a French-inspired three-course meal featuring a variety of delicious options. Also in February, Mimi's will support the American Heart Association's® Go Red for Women® movement with its second annual Mimi's Goes Red campaign, which will include a month-long fundraiser and incentives for guests who donate.

To celebrate l'amour, Mimi's will offer a three-course Valentine's Menu for $26.99. Guests will have their choice of a cup of soup, or a Garden or Caesar Salad for the first course. The second course includes four entree selections: Chicken Madeira, Beef Bourguignon, Quatre Fromages Ravioli and "Soul" Piccata. The third course features a Mimi's Classic Ensemble dessert to share, which includes a trio of petite desserts such as Bread Pudding, Fresh Apple Cinnamon Crisp a la mode and a Triple Chocolate Brownie Sundae. Or select Chocolate Molten Cake or Cinnamon Apple Streusel Cheesecake for just $2.99 more.

"Mimi's Cafe was founded on love. Arthur J. Simms named the restaurant after his first love, Mimi, whom he met in France while stationed there during World War II," said Mark Mears, President & Chief Concept Officer. "To celebrate the season of love, our special Valentine's Menu offers guests a delicious and affordable opportunity to create a 'Mimi's Moment' and enjoy a romantic French-inspired dining experience."

In February, Mimi's will also support the American Heart Association's® Go Red for Women® movement with its second annual Mimi's Goes Red campaign. The fundraising and awareness effort kicks off on Friday, Feb. 1, the 10th National Wear Red Day. Guests who proudly wear red to Mimi's that day will receive a FREE cup of signature soup. Throughout the month, guests who donate $1 will receive a heart-shaped tribute card to inscribe and display in the restaurant. A $5 donation comes with a limited-edition sparkle red dress lapel pin, with 100 percent of all donations going directly to the American Heart Association. As a thank you, donors will receive up to $30 in Mimi's savings.

ABOUT MIMI'S CAFE

Mimi's Cafe, a French-inspired casual dining restaurant has 145 locations in 24 states. Mimi's Cafe is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bob Evans Farms, Inc., a publicly traded company BOBE, known and loved for its delicious breakfast, lunch and dinner menus, friendly service and charming, stylish decor. More info at MimisCafe.com.

