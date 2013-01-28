The Sweetest Hearts For Valentine's Day: Heart-Shaped Donuts Are Back At Dunkin' Donuts

The new Brownie Batter Donut and return of the Cupid's Choice Donut make it easy to treat yourself, or share the love this season Celebrate chocolate with Dunkin' Donuts' new lineup of Dark Chocolate Mocha beverages

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day season Dunkin' Donuts is helping people enjoy the holiday by putting a sweet heart in their hands. Dunkin' Donuts, America's all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods, announced that heart-shaped donuts are back as a fun, affordable and easy way to show your love and keep running with a sweet treat. This year, Dunkin' Donuts is offering guests two varieties of heart-shaped donuts, serving up the new Brownie Batter Donut and bringing back the fan-favorite Cupid's Choice Donut.

The Brownie Batter Donut is a heart-shaped donut filled with chocolaty brownie batter filling, topped with chocolate icing and white sprinkles. The Cupid's Choice Donut is a heart-shaped donut filled with Bavarian Kreme, topped with strawberry flavored icing and a festive mix of pink, white and red heart-shaped sprinkles. Both donuts will be available at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants nationwide through the end of February.

During a season famous for chocolate treats, Dunkin' Donuts has a new lineup of Dark Chocolate Mocha beverages to keep chocolate lovers running on-the-go, any time of day. Dunkin' Donuts is introducing Dark Chocolate Mocha Coffee, available hot or iced, which brings together Dunkin's famous coffee with the rich flavor of dark chocolate. Dunkin' Donuts' Dark Chocolate Mocha Latte, also available hot or iced, features espresso derived from high-quality, 100% Fair Trade Certified coffee beans, and steamed milk, topped with mocha drizzle. Dunkin' Donuts is also offering a new Dark Chocolate Mocha Frozen Coffee Coolatta® that delivers the taste of dark chocolate in an icy cold beverage. Dunkin' Donuts also serves Dark Hot Chocolate, a rich, indulgent addition to its Hot Chocolate lineup. All beverages are available for a limited time at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants.

Finally, for a sweet new coffee flavor to enjoy at home, Dunkin' Donuts now offers Caramel K-Cup® packs, a new flavor variety of the brand's popular K-Cup® packs for use with the Keurig® K-Cup® Brewing System. Dunkin' Donuts' Caramel K-Cup® packs are perfect for coffee lovers looking to enjoy great-tasting Dunkin' Donuts coffee with the taste and aroma of sweet and creamy caramel at home, one cup at a time at just the touch of a button. The suggested retail price for a 14-count box is $11.99. Guests can also enjoy Dunkin' Donuts' new Caramel packaged coffee in a special 8-oz size. Both Caramel K-Cup® packs and Caramel packaged coffee are available for a limited time at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants.

