Walmart and Mother Nature Network Launch "The Leaderboard"

New Editorial Channel Profiling the Most Innovative People, Businesses, and Organizations in Sustainability

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the globe, leaders are finding new ways to solve the world's challenges. Now Mother Nature Network and Walmart are teaming up to tell their inspiring stories. From a teen prodigy who is revolutionizing mobile news to a global medicine hunter searching for botanicals to use in novel ways, or a local community setting the world record for recycling, "The Leaderboard" (mnn.com/leaderboard) is a new online destination that profiles the biggest innovations in sustainability – and the pioneers who are creating them.

"There are an incredible number of new ideas, programs, products, and services being created which will have a very positive impact on sustainability," said Joel Babbit, Chief Executive Officer of Mother Nature Network. "And most interestingly – they aren't all from large corporations. Many are developed by very small companies, schools, non-profit organizations – some even by single individuals."

"Thanks to the ingenuity, passion and innovative thinking of so many people, we've seen an increase in sustainable technologies, processes and options in the past decade," said Andrea Thomas, senior vice president of sustainability at Walmart. "These new ideas have helped companies, like Walmart, make significant progress toward our sustainability goals. Walmart has a responsibility to use its size and scale to influence positive change, and we believe 'The Leaderboard' will be a place to showcase cutting edge ideas and spark further adoption."

The Leaderboard will profile dozens of forward-thinking innovators, with new stories published every week. To learn more or to make a suggestion for a Leaderboard profile, go to mnn.com/leaderboard.

About MNN

Launched in January 2009, MNN.com is the flagship site of Mother Nature Network, the world's most visited environmental and social responsibility online network – a network that attracts more than seven million visits a month from more than 200 different countries to its sites, mnn.com and treehugger.com. Engaging, non-political, and easy-to-understand, MNN is designed for a mainstream audience, featuring content that goes well beyond traditional "green" issues. Co-founded by Rolling Stones keyboardist Chuck Leavell and ad executive Joel Babbit, equity partners now include CNN and Discovery Communications. Visit Mother Nature Network [www.mnn.com] to learn more.

About Walmart

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. WMT helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, more than 200 million customers and members visit our 10,600 stores under 69 banners in 27 countries and e-commerce websites in 10 countries. With fiscal year 2012 sales of approximately $444 billion, Walmart employs more than 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmartgreen. Online merchandise sales are available at http://www.walmart.com and http://www.samsclub.com.

