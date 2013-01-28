Texas Instruments expands portfolio of fully integrated systems-on-chip (SoCs) for polyphase smart meters

New metering SoCs provide developers with best-in-class accuracy, largest integrated memory and advanced anti-tampering protection

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading innovator of energy management, communication and control solutions for the smart grid, Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) TXN today announced 60 new fully integrated metering SoCs to be demonstrated at DistribuTECH 2013. The MSP430F677x SoCs can achieve electricity measurement accuracy that meets or exceeds global regulatory requirements for smart polyphase e-meters including IEC 62053-22 and ANSI C12.20 Class 0.2 standards. In addition, the large integrated memory on MSP430F677x SoCs enables more sophisticated metering features; while advanced anti-tampering protection helps electric utilities prevent power theft and meter manipulation.

To achieve the highest level of meter accuracy, an enhanced analog front end (AFE) with up to seven 24-bit sigma-delta data converters on the MSP430F677x SoCs provides class-leading accuracy across a full 2000:1 input current range throughout -40 degrees C to +85 degrees C. Combined with up to 512KB Flash and 32KB SRAM memory integrated on-chip, developers can incorporate more sophisticated metering features like dynamic pricing tables for time of use, large buffer for interval data, DLMS/COSEM for meter data formatting, and communication stacks for both wired and wireless protocols.

To protect electric utilities from energy theft and meter manipulation, the MSP430F677x SoCs include several advanced anti-tamper protection features. For example, dedicated pins associated with the on-chip real-time clock (RTC) detect and time-stamp meter tampering so utilities can easily track, reduce and prevent additional meter corruption. In addition, a 128-bit hardware-accelerated Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) module speeds encryption time compared to a traditional software implementation, improving meter security, performance and reducing energy consumption.

The new MSP430F677x SoCs, along with accompanying software support, make development quicker and more affordable. The free MSP430™ Energy Library code performs all of the polyphase meter calculations for energy and power that are required for ANSI/IEC qualified meters and provides an easy starting point for customers developing utility meter products. For more information on the new MSP430F677x SoCs, visit www.ti.com/f677x-pr-lp.

Additional features and benefits of MSP430F677x SoCs:

Increased memory density allows developers to connect to wired and wireless communications standards including ZigBee, wM-Bus, PRIME, G3-PLC and RF mesh networks.

Six configurable serial communications peripherals allow combination of four UART, six SPI or two I2C ports to allow connectivity to multiple wired communication standards.

Integrated display drivers support 8-Mux 320-segment LCD controller enabling more detailed displays and extended language support.

128-bit hardware-accelerated AES module speeds encryption time compared to a traditional software implementation and allows for secured wired and wireless communication.

Pricing and availability

Developers can immediately begin evaluating MSP430F677x SoCs with the EVM430-F6779 polyphase e-metering evaluation module for USD $299. Polyphase MSP430F677x (AES) SoCs and MSP430F6779x (non-AES) SoCs start at $6.60 for 1Ku units. Please contact your TI Smart Grid sales representative for more order information.

