AT&T 28 Days Celebrates Fifth Year with Concert and Speaker Series Featuring New Host Rickey Smiley

2013 campaign kicks off in Washington, D.C. during Black History Month

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T* announced today the return of 28 Days, a campaign that aims to motivate consumers to take a forward look at Black History Month as they create their own history. Celebrating its fifth anniversary, AT&T 28 Days features a multi-city speaker series and concert tour with comedian and radio personality Rickey Smiley serving as host. The speaker series and concert tour blends together a roster of performers, thought leaders and innovators that are taking a forward look at making history. Learn more about AT&T 28 Days at att.com/28days.

"We believe it's what you do, with what we do, which is why 28 Days keeps coming back. AT&T 28 Days is five years strong because of the response and support we've received from our African American consumers," said Jennifer Jones, vice president of Diverse Markets, AT&T Mobility and Consumer Markets. "Each year, we look at new ways to move people to act on their dreams today. By adding new speakers and musical performances to 28 Days, we hope the campaign remains fun and relevant."

With Smiley at the helm as the new host of AT&T 28 Days, audiences are sure to be entertained this Black History Month. Accompanying Smiley on the 2013 speaker series and concert tour is a lineup of some of today's influential leaders and trendsetters who will provide their perspectives on how consumers can come together to shape their own future. Also new for 2013, the campaign will showcase musical performances from R&B sensation, Elle Varner.

"I feel honored to be involved with 28 Days because it gives me the opportunity to speak candidly about the importance of our history and share the stage with other individuals who are taking that forward look at making history," said Rickey Smiley.

AT&T 28 Days will kick off in Washington, D.C. at the Lincoln Theatre on Thursday, Feb. 7. The keynote speaker for the Washington, D.C. event is hip-hop commentator, activist and author Kevin Powell. Other stops on the AT&T 28 Days speaker series and concert tour includes:

Corvida Raven, tech guru, blogger and entrepreneur; Carolina Theatre; Wednesday, Feb. 13 in Durham, N.C.

in MC Lyte, hip-hop icon and pioneer female lyricist; Tabernacle Theater; Thursday, Feb. 21 in Atlanta, Ga.

in Jeff Johnson , social activist and political commentator; Millennium Centre; Wednesday, Feb. 27 in Detroit, Mich.

The speaker series events are free and open to the general public and tickets are available at att.com/28days on a first come first serve basis.

As part of this year's campaign, AT&T has added a 28 Days to Inspire photo sharing contest at 28daystoinspire.com that allows consumers to submit and share photos of their inspirational moments for a chance to win a grand prize of $1,000 to purchase tickets to any Live Nation concert in the U.S. taking place in 2013, and $1,000 cash. On the website, consumers will be able to submit their photos through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The contest runs from January 21 and continues throughout the month of February. All submissions will be judged based on creativity, uniqueness and their relevance to Black History Month. Only one entry can be made per person.

A complete list of contest rules can be found at att.com/28days. Also on the site, consumers can check out the complete AT&T 28 Days speaker series tour schedule and register for the speaker series events.

The AT&T 28 Days campaign is just one of the ways AT&T supports the African American community. AT&T's continued sponsorship of programs such as the AT&T Nation's Football Classic™, the AT&T HBCU Tailgate Tour featuring Russ Parr and Rickey Smiley, 2013 Trumpet Awards and 2013 Stellar Awards showcase the company's longstanding commitment to investing in programs that educate and empower its diverse consumers. For more information about AT&T 28 Days and AT&T's Black History Month programs, visit att.com/28days.

*AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc.

No purchase necessary to enter or win. Contest is open to legal residents of 50 United States and the District of Columbia who are at least 18 years of age (19 in Alabama and Nebraska, 21 in Mississippi). Contest commences at 12:00 AM ET on January 18, 2013 and ends at 11:59 PM ET on March 1, 2013. Subject to Official Rules at http://twentyeightdays.att.com/Rules.aspx. For method of entry, judging criteria and prize descriptions see Official Rules. Sponsor: AT&T Mobility LLC, 1025 Lenox Park Blvd., NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30319. Void where prohibited by law.

