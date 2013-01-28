Eco Atlantic partners sign Joint Operating Agreements on all offshore licenses ahead of imminent regional drilling campaigns

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2013 /CNW/ - ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL AND GAS LTD. (TSX-V: EOG; NSX: EOG) Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. ("Eco Atlantic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, through its wholly- owned subsidiary, it has signed three Joint Operating Agreements ("JOA's" or the "Agreements") with NAMCOR, the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia, and Azimuth Ltd. ("Azimuth"), an exploration and production company backed by majority-owner Seacrest Capital Ltd. and Petroleum Geo-Services ASA ("PGS").

The Agreements were signed with respect to the Guy, Sharon and Cooper license blocks (Collectively, the "Licenses") located in the prospective Walvis Basin offshore Namibia.

Colin Kinley, Chief Operating Officer of Eco Atlantic, from the Company's Windhoek office in Namibia commented: "The Agreements signed by NAMCOR and Azimuth is an important event for the Company and will enhance the exploration efforts of our three offshore blocks. We support the maturity of the partnerships, and embrace the opportunity to work with experts at NAMCOR and Azimuth. Collectively, we bring extensive oil and gas experience to the Walvis Basin. We understand this oil play and the significant potential it has and look forward to working collaboratively with both companies to continue our exploration work in the Walvis basin, where significant drilling activities are scheduled for 2013 commencing this quarter."

Obeth Kandjoze, Managing Director of NAMCOR Commented: "We are very pleased to sign the Joint Operating Agreement with Eco Atlantic and Azimuth on the Sharon, Cooper and Guy licenses offshore Namibia. The partnership brings significant offshore oil and gas experience which will no doubt assist in the exploration and development of the licenses in the prospective Walvis Basin. This agreement also signifies the international support and interest in the development of Namibia's oil and gas resources."

About NAMCOR

NAMCOR is the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia and is a legally enacted entity with limited liability under the Namibian Companies Act of 1973. The Government of the Republic of Namibia is its sole shareholder. NAMCOR's main business is to ensure the optimum exploitation of Namibia's petroleum resources and meaningful Namibian participation in resulting business developments in petroleum related exploration activities. The company also acts as advisor to the Ministry of Mines and Energy and assists it in monitoring the exploration activities of licensees.

About Azimuth

Azimuth Limited is a specialist E&P company based in Hamilton, Bermuda. The business is backed by majority-owner Seacrest Capital Ltd, a Bermuda based energy investment group, and Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (PGS).

Azimuth leverages the strength of its shareholders to acquire interests in prospective acreage worldwide, developing 'drill-ready' targets through robust geophysical and commercial analysis. Funding from Seacrest fuels Azimuth's global activities and ensures that the company is ready to advance its properties without delay. A collaboration agreement with PGS gives Azimuth unparalleled insight into petroleum basins worldwide, including access to the world's largest multiclient seismic library, to leading edge geophysical expertise and to 85 subsurface specialists distributed in key locations around the world.

About Eco Atlantic

Eco Atlantic is an oil and gas exploration company focused on the new and bourgeoning energy play in Namibia. Through its wholly owned Namibian subsidiary, it holds five petroleum licenses issued by the Government of the Republic of Namibia. Offshore, Eco Namibia holds three license blocks covering more than 25,000 square kilometers (6,177,000 acres). Onshore, Eco Namibia holds two license blocks covering 30,000 square kilometers (7,413,000 acres). Eco Namibia, founded in 2008, enjoys a strong local presence, and has a longstanding relationship with the energy and oil and gas sector in Namibia and the region. The terms and conditions of these licenses are regulated by agreements signed by Eco with the Government of the Republic of Namibia in March 2011.

