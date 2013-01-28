BeBevCo Partners with Foxtail Solutions to Introduce Delaware to the Relaxation Revolution

STATESVILLE, N.C., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Bebida Beverage Company (OTC markets: BBDA) (BeBevCo), a developer, manufacturer and marketer of liquid relaxation and energy products, announced today that Foxtail Solutions, based in Greenville, Delaware, is the latest in a long line of distributors to have joined the rapidly growing Relaxation Revolution anchored by KOMA UNWIND. Foxtail Solutions is a new distributor which will cover suburbs of Wilmington, Delaware in Newcastle County.

Relaxation Drink Category continues to heat up across the globe; according to an article in USA Today, in a stressed-out culture, their antithesis, "relaxation" drinks, are emerging as the beverage world's hot ticket. With BeBevCo's aggressive marketing approach over the last couple of years, the Company has positioned itself as the leader of the Relaxation Drink Category.

Brian Weber, CEO of BeBevCo said, "There is stress and sleep problems on the rise everywhere. Now, northern Delaware will get relief in the form of KOMA UNWIND starting immediately through our new partner at Foxtail Solutions. They will be working an area with a population of over half a million folks. We are announcing this continuing expansion of our distributor network while our team and I are in meetings with some large retail outlets and we expect to bring the bacon home for Christmas."

For those consumers that still cannot find KOMA UNWIND and our other products locally, go to our website and Amazon.com to place an order.

For distributors looking to increase their sales and join the Relaxation Revolution, contact our sales team and we will get you started immediately.

Investor Sign-Up for Future Press Releases

Shareholders and investors are invited to be added to the corporate e-mail database for the future distribution of corporate press releases and industry updates by sending an e-mail to lcgroup@mindspring.com.

About BeBevCo

BeBevCo (Bebida Beverage Company) develops manufactures and markets liquid relaxation products including KOMA Unwind "Liquid Relaxation" (TM), KOMA Unwind Sugar-free "Liquid Relaxation" (TM) and KOMA Unwind "Liquid Relaxation" Shot(TM) as well as Potencia Energy, Potencia "BLAST" energy shot, Relax 5 shots and Piranha Water.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historic information contained in this release, the statements in this news release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause a company's actual results in the future to differ materially from forecasted results. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the company's ability to attract qualified management, raise sufficient capital to execute its business plan, and effectively compete against similar companies.

Contact: (704) 660-0226

Investorrelations@bebevco.com

www.BeBevCo.com

www.Relaxfive.com;

www.Komaunwind.com

SOURCE Bebida Beverage Company