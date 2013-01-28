HSN, TNT And Warner Bros. Television Group Partner To Create An Exclusive Boutique Inspired By The Hit Drama Series Dallas

HSN.com's Collection of Fashion and Accessories Inspired by Dallas is Curated by Series Costume Designer Rachel Sage Kunin

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. and ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading multichannel retailer HSN, television's top drama network TNT and Warner Bros. Television Group welcome the debut of the Dallas online boutique inspired by the enormously popular series Dallas, in conjunction with its return for a second season Monday, January 28, at 9 p.m. (ET/PT) on TNT. The Dallas inspired boutique is a fashion destination offering curated looks hand-selected by the show's costume designer Rachel Sage Kunin.

"HSN is about fresh and unique retail experiences. This new partnership with TNT and Warner Bros is the perfect opportunity to engage our customers in an exciting way, which is a key part of HSN's marketing strategy," said Bill Brand, EVP of Programming, Marketing and Business Development for HSN. "We have created a destination that transports our customer into the world of Dallas, featuring rich content, engaging social conversation and the opportunity to connect with the characters they love."

The new online boutique inspired by the hit series Dallas, offers unparalleled insider access to the show, featuring videos and tips from Kunin and gives customers the chance to get the look of their favorite characters: Rebecca Sutter, Ann Ewing, Sue Ellen Ewing and Elena Ramos. The head-to-toe looks in the curated collection of HSN brands, gives fans the chance to emulate each character's unique style.

"Television and fashion -- and Dallas -- go hand in hand," said Sonia Borris, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Operations, Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Marketing, "and HSN is the perfect partner for this marketing initiative. We share the same passionate audience -- savvy shoppers with a penchant for heated drama."

HSN designer and brands featured in the Dallas inspired collection include Giuliana Rancic, IMAN, Serena Williams, Ranjana Kahn, Vince Camuto, Robert Verdi, Jessica Simpson, Carlos Falchi, Fern Mallis, Sam Edelman and many more. Items featured in the boutique will appear in episodes of Dallas this season on TNT.

"Dallas is engrained in pop culture in ways that no other television show has ever achieved," said Tricia Melton, Senior Vice President of Entertainment Marketing and Branding for TNT, TBS and Turner Classic Movies (TCM). "By partnering with HSN on this collection inspired by Dallas, we are able to give the show's extremely passionate fan base the chance to emulate the iconic characters they love."

Produced by Warner Horizon Television, Dallas centers on the Ewing clan, an enormously wealthy Texas family whose sibling rivalries, romantic betrayals, corruption and even murder are truly legendary. The exciting drama brings back three iconic stars from the original Dallas: Patrick Duffy as Bobby Ewing, Linda Gray as Sue Ellen Ewing and Larry Hagman in his farewell performance as J.R. Ewing. They are joined by the next generation of Ewings, who take ambition and deception to a new level. Josh Henderson is John Ross, the son of J.R. and Sue Ellen Ewing, while Jesse Metcalfe is Christopher, Bobby's adopted son. Jordana Brewster also stars as Elena Ramos, John Ross' former girlfriend; now back in Christopher's arms, while Julie Gonzalo is Pamela Rebecca Barnes, formerly known as Rebecca Sutter -- Christopher's now-estranged wife. In addition, Brenda Strong stars as Bobby's wife, Ann; Mitch Pileggi stars as Harris Ryland, Ann's scheming ex-husband; and two new series regulars join this season: Emma Bell as Emma Brown, a sheltered beauty whose father has taught her to distrust the world around her, and Kuno Becker as Drew Ramos, Elena's troubled brother who returns to Southfork.

TNT's Dallas is set to launch its second season Monday, Jan. 28, at 9 p.m. (ET/PT). Dallas burst onto the scene in summer 2012, averaging 5.3 million viewers in its first season and ranking as cable's #1 new drama of the year with key adult demos. The series is executive-produced by Cynthia Cidre and Michael M. Robin and is based upon the original Dallas series created by David Jacobs.

Shop the Dallas inspired collection now at HSN.com/Dallas and join in the conversation with @HSN on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

