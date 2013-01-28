Amarantus BioScience Launches New Website

New site available at www.amarantus.com

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Amarantus BioScience, Inc. AMBS, a biotechnology company discovering and developing treatments and diagnostics for diseases associated with the neurodegeneration and apoptosis centered around its patented therapeutic protein MANF, today announced the launch of the Company's new website at www.amarantus.com.

"2012 was an exceptionally productive year for Amarantus with the acquisition of two diagnostic platforms to expand our pipeline, the addition of several industry experts to our advisory boards, and positive efficacy data in our Traumatic Brain Injury program," said Gerald Commissiong, President and CEO. "We started 2013 demonstrating positive efficacy data for MANF in our Parkinson's program, and expect to make additional progress early this year with our diagnostic programs for chronic illnesses such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases."

About Mesencephalic-Astrocyte-derived Neurotrophic Factor (MANF)

MANF (Mesencephalic-Astrocyte-derived Neurotrophic Factor) is a protein that corrects protein misfolding, one of the major causes of apoptosis (Programmed Cell Death). Mesencephalic-Astrocyte-derived Neurotrophic Factor (MANF) is believed to have broad potential because it is a naturally-occurring protein produced by the body for the purpose of reducing and preventing apoptosis (in response to injury or disease), via the unfolded protein response. By manufacturing MANF and administering it to the body, Amarantus is seeking to use a regenerative medicine approach to assist the body with higher quantities of MANF when needed. Amarantus is the front-runner and primary holder of intellectual property (IP) around MANF, and is initially focusing on the development of MANF-based protein therapeutics. MANF's current lead indication is Parkinson's disease with additional focus on Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI. Future indications may include myocardial infarction and certain rare and ultra-rare orphan diseases where MANF is currently being evaluated.

The Company also owns an inventory of 88 cell lines referred to as "PhenoGuard Cell Lines." MANF was the first therapeutic protein discovered from a PhenoGuard Cell Line, and it is anticipated that additional therapeutic proteins useful for various therapeutic approaches to the Central Nervous System will be identified from the Company's inventory of PhenoGuard Cell Lines.

About Amarantus BioScience, Inc.

Amarantus BioScience, Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company founded in January 2008. The Company has a focus on developing certain biologics surrounding the intellectual property and proprietary technologies it owns to treat and/or diagnose Parkinson's disease, Traumatic Brain Injury and other human diseases. The Company owns the intellectual property rights to a therapeutic protein known as Mesencephalic-Astrocyte-derived Neurotrophic Factor ("MANF") and is developing MANF-based products as treatments for brain disorders. The Company also is a Founding Member of the Coalition for Concussion Treatment (#C4CT), a movement initiated in collaboration with Brewer Sports International seeking to raise awareness of new treatments in development for concussions and nervous-system disorders. For further information please visit www.Amarantus.com. To follow the Company, please sign-up for email alerts, and follow the Company on Twitter and Facebook.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the possible benefits of MANF therapeutic applications and/or advantages presented by Amarantus' PhenoGuard technology, as well as statements about expectations, plans and prospects of the development of Amarantus' new product candidates. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks that the anticipated benefits of the therapeutic drug candidates or discovery platforms, as well as the risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the development of Amarantus' new product candidates, including those identified under "Risk Factors" in Amarantus' most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in other filings Amarantus periodically makes with the SEC. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements Amarantus does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this presentation.

