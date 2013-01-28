ñol

Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 9:22 AM | 1 min read

WILMERDING, Pa., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Wabtec Corporation WAB declared its regular quarterly dividend of 5 cents per share, payable on March 1, 2013 to holders of record on Feb. 15, 2013.

Wabtec Corporation is a global provider of value-added, technology-based products and services for rail and other industrial markets. Through its subsidiaries, the company manufactures a range of products for locomotives, freight cars and passenger transit vehicles. The company also builds new switcher and commuter locomotives, and provides aftermarket services. The company has facilities located throughout the world.

Website: www.wabtec.com  

SOURCE Wabtec Corporation

