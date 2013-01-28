Sunergy's Board Of Directors Appoints Garrett Hale, President, CEO and Director To Oversee All Corporate Operations Domestic And In West Africa As The Company Advances To Production In Sierra Leone.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunergy, Inc. (the "Company") SNEY is pleased to announce the appointment of Garrett Hale as President, CEO and Director. Mr. Hale replaces Larry Max Bigler as Interim President and CEO and Mr. Bigler continues to serve as Director and Chairman of The Company's Audit Committee. Mr. Bigler joined Sunergy in August of 2012 and assumed the duties of Interim President and CEO until a suitable full time President and CEO could be installed. Mr. Hale has been involved in Sunergy's wholly owned subsidiary, Allied Mining and Supply, LLC since its inception and has extensive knowledge of its operations in Sierra Leone. He has postponed another career opportunity to assume this leadership role in our Company. He has served on Sunergy's Advisory Board since August, 2012.

Garrett Hale has been a leading businessman in Napa Valley, Ca for over 27 years, where he formed multiple small corporations. After graduation in pre med at UC Davis, Ca., Garrett founded multiple small businesses including his advertising company, construction management and lending companies, retail lighting contracting corporation and was the co-founder in the formation of a med mal insurance company out of Austin Texas, "Advocate MD", where he played a major role in funding the startup capital for the formation and initial development of the corporation. Garrett was one of the initial principals involved in the formation of Allied Mining and Supply, LLC where he raised the seed capital for its formation and early operations prior to Sunergy's acquisition in October, 2010.

Garrett states, "In my career and all my corporations, I have never lost my investors' Capital, and in fact stayed through until they received a profit. I may appear to be a small business man, managing 5 to 50 employees, but the only game I know is profit. I am able to physically take hold of management and relations duties, and personally go to Sierra Leone and integrate my business skills with the locals as well as work with our team in Sierra Leone, Hans Strand, Sunergy's Country Administrator, Wilfred Ullrich our dredgemaster and Tayyib Bah, our Country Director in furthering the development of this company and making this enterprise highly profitable for our shareholders. Previous years exploration work has led Sunergy to the point where it is ready for production and it is now time for me and my 'hands on approach' to go to Sierra Leone and insure that this operation is successful."

Larry Max Bigler says: "I am very pleased to have Garrett Hale assume the permanent duties of President and CEO. He has been involved in the Allied Mining venture for many years and has extensive knowledge of its operations. I have enjoyed getting to know Garrett during his service on our Advisory Board and feel confident that he will be a great addition to Management."

Our Board now consists of 4 members: Garrett Hale, President and CEO, Larry Max Bigler, CPA, Robert Levich, PGeol, West African Operations Manager and Gary Houck, Finance and Marketing Director. Further information about Management is available on our website. An 8-k will be filed shortly.

More news about our ongoing and planned operations will be forthcoming shortly.

Please visit the Sunergy website www.sunergygold.com and review further information such as Company Reports under Projects , Previous Press Releases and SEC filing information under Investor Info. Our Facebook and Twitter sites are quite active, so please visit our website to access those links.

About Sunergy: The Company is an aggressive junior mining exploration and development Company that is production oriented at the earliest possible profitable opportunity. We control 100% of the 150 SQ. Km. Nyinahin mining concession with a full prospecting license in Ghana, West Africa and the 140.1 sq. km. Pampana River Rare Earth, Gold and Diamond concession in Sierra Leone, West Africa. We are operating exploration dredges on the Pampana Project and are advancing operations there to the installation of a commercial pilot plant to separate the gold and selected other valuable minerals for sale. We are always open to Joint Venture participation on all our projects. We are production and acquisitions oriented and are considering several additional projects suitable for near term production in West Africa.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This current report contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any mineralization, development or exploration of the Nyinahin and Pampana Mining Concessions.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of metals prices and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Investor Relations: Steve Parent 480.326.5435 steve@sunergygold.com

President: Garrett Hale, 707.255.5836 garrettsvp@gmail.com

SOURCE Sunergy, Inc.