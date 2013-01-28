WaferGen's MyDesign Open Platform Facilitates Rapid Development of a Proprietary Prostate Cancer Diagnostic Panel in the Lab of Dr. Arul Chinnaiyan at the University of Michigan Cancer Center

Platform's Flexibility Key to a Successful Testing of Long Non-Coding RNA (lncRNA) Markers via High-Throughput Real-Time qPCR

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- WaferGen Bio-systems, Inc. WGBS today announced the results of a successful study of lncRNA markers associated with prostate cancer in the lab of Dr. Arul Chinnaiyan at the University of Michigan Cancer Center. The results can be viewed in white paper form at:

http://www.wafergen.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/01/UM_lncRNA_TNf.pdf

Under an existing agreement, WaferGen holds a license to this and other lncRNA-based research reagents developed by Dr. Chinnaiyan's lab.

Dr. Arul Chinnaiyan, the S.P. Hicks Professor of Pathology and Urology at University of Michigan and the lead author of the study stated: "The WaferGen SmartChip system is an ideal technology to validate the expression of novel lncRNAs nominated by RNA-seq in a highly parallel fashion. It allows us to test multiple primer sets for qPCR very efficiently and cost-effectively, because of the platform's flexibility. We were able to vary experiment formats in terms of number of analytes and samples that were driven by each experiment's design. Furthermore, we could change content rapidly by dispensing assays in our own lab using WaferGen's multi-sample nano-dispenser. We intend to validate a number of lncRNA panels for a variety of common solid tumors, and hope to translate the findings into clinical practice as proprietary diagnostics."

The latest marker validation study further underscores the now dual-role of WaferGen's SmartChip system in enhancing and augmenting experiments using Next-Gen sequencing (NGS). As recently announced, the system has shown promise upstream from NGS in target amplification, while downstream from NGS it can play a valuable role in target validation. This capability will enable a lab to prepare samples for targeted resequencing, and to confirm the NGS results via high-throughput nano-qPCR. Both applications leverage SmartChip's best-in-class flexibility, high levels of sensitivity and dynamic range without the need for pre-amplification, and a very low cost per reaction.

