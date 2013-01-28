Beneficial Holdings Announces Launching Of New Web Site

MONTVALE, N.J., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Beneficial Holdings Inc. BFHJ today announced that the Company has launched its new web site at www.beneficial-holdings.net.

Gregory N. Senkevitch, Chairman, President and CEO of Beneficial Holdings, Inc. stated: "The web site signifies a renewed energy at Beneficial Holdings as it commences its strategy to acquire and invest in U.S. based service-oriented businesses in the real estate, financial services and energy management sectors.

"The Company will use the web site as its principal web based information portal. The Company will not maintain any other information on any other internet sites or web portals," Senkevitch added.

"We encourage our shareholders and other interested parties to visit our web site periodically to review the status of our Company's progress. As our Company grows we plan to enhance the site with additional features and informative content," he said.

ABOUT BENEFICIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Beneficial Holdings, Inc. is a holding company seeking to acquire and invest in operating service-oriented businesses in the real estate, financial services and energy management sectors.

For more information on the Company please visit our web site at www.beneficial-holdings.net .

FORWARD-LOOKING FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. As a general matter, forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expects", "plans", "estimates", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "believes", "outlook" and similar expressions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon our historical performance, current plans, estimates, expectations and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. The inclusion of this forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the following subjects, among others, may be forward-looking: our business and investment strategy; our projected operating results; estimates relating to our ability to make distributions to our stockholders in the future and economic trends and economic recoveries.

All information in this release is as of January 28, 2013. The Company does not undertake a duty to update forward-looking statements, including its projected operating results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company may, in its discretion, provide information in future public announcements regarding its outlook that may be of interest to the investment community.

GREG McANDREWS & ASSOCIATES

Gregory A. McAndrews

(310) 804-7037

greg@gregmcandrews.com

SOURCE Beneficial Holdings Inc.