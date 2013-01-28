The LIFE Foundation Joins with Scholastic to Help High School Teachers Educate Students on Financial Literacy

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- The nonprofit LIFE Foundation is joining with Scholastic this year for its Next Generation education program, which is designed to provide high school teachers with interactive tools to educate students about the importance of proper financial planning and risk management, and prepare them to make wise decisions for their future. The core focus of the program is personal responsibility in the context of financial management skills.

Teachers can access the content for the Next Generation program through the Scholastic website at www.scholastic.com/nextgeneration, which includes quizzes, lesson plans and videos focused on the value of personal financial responsibility, as well as information about how different kinds of insurance are part of personal financial planning. Through these resources, students will learn how to recognize and manage financial risks and gain skills that can serve them when they're confronted with important financial decisions in the future. The materials provided through Next Generation are free for teachers and students and meet national math and life skills high school standards.

This year, the program will offer new features including:

New lesson plans – Next Generation provides educators with a series of lesson plans and worksheets for each of the program's five themes: risk, life insurance, health insurance, disability insurance and financial planning . Each lesson plan includes objectives, educator resources, student worksheets, and an assessment method. In addition, Next Generation has a series of videos to complement the lessons and reinforce key messages.

"Today, millions of Americans are underinsured and financially overextended. This is why it's important that financial literacy programs are incorporated into our schools and education curriculums so that the younger generation will have a better understanding about the decisions that can impact their financial futures," said Marvin Feldman, CEO of LIFE. "We are proud to work with Scholastic as we continue to grow and support our Next Generation education program, which is on track to reach millions more students and educators around the country."

"A core part of our mission is to help teachers explain the contemporary world to students," says Ann Amstutz Hayes, Senior Vice President of Scholastic National Partnerships. "Financial literacy is a very important life skill, and we are thrilled to be working with the LIFE Foundation to educate students on the importance of financial planning, and provide them with the skills they need to make informed decisions in the future."

Since its launch in 1997, LIFE's Next Generation high school financial literacy program has reached more than 26 million students, 63,000 teachers, and 39,000 schools nationwide.

About LIFE

The Life and Health Insurance Foundation for Education (LIFE) was founded in 1994 in response to the public's growing need for information and education on life, health, disability and long-term care insurance. LIFE also seeks to remind people of the important role insurance professionals perform in helping families, businesses and individuals find the insurance solutions that best fit their needs. To learn more about these topics, please visit www.lifehappens.org.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation SCHL is the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books and a leader in educational technology and related services and children's media. Scholastic creates quality books and ebooks, print and technology-based learning materials and programs, magazines, multi-media and other products that help children learn both at school and at home. The Company distributes its products and services worldwide through a variety of channels, including school-based book clubs and book fairs, retail stores, schools, libraries, on-air, and online at www.scholastic.com.

