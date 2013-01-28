Thoratec Schedules Fourth Quarter Conference Call, Webcast

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoratec Corporation THOR, a world leader in device-based mechanical circulatory support therapies to save, support and restore failing hearts, today announced that it will report its operating results for fiscal year 2012 on Tuesday, February 5.

The company will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results and operating activities, open to all interested parties, at 1:30 p.m., Pacific Standard Time (4:30 p.m., Eastern Standard Time), Tuesday, February 5, hosted by Gary F. Burbach, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Taylor C. Harris, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The teleconference can be accessed by calling (719) 457-2638, passcode 4837615. Please dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the beginning of the call. The webcast will be available on the Internet at http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/s4p6uxcj/lan/en, or http://www.thoratec.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, February 12, via http://www.thoratec.com, or by telephone at (719) 457-0820, passcode 4837615.

Thoratec is a world leader in therapies to address advanced-stage heart failure. The company's products include the HeartMate® LVAS (Left Ventricular Assist System) and Thoratec® VAD (Ventricular Assist Device) with more than 20,000 devices implanted in patients suffering from heart failure. Thoratec also manufactures and distributes the CentriMag® and PediMag®/PediVAS® product lines. Thoratec is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. For more information, visit the company's website at http://www.thoratec.com.

Thoratec, the Thoratec logo, HeartMate, HeartMate II and GoGear are registered trademarks of Thoratec Corporation. CentriMag and PediMag are registered trademarks of Thoratec LLC, and PediVAS is a registered trademark of Thoratec Switzerland GmbH.

SOURCE Thoratec Corporation