Police Investigating Children Abandoned in Cold Daycare Vans

ATWEC Technologies Steps Up Efforts to Combat Serious Driver Negligence

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- ATWEC Technologies, Inc. ATWT, a leader in the child safety industry, today announced recent instances of children being abandoned in daycare vans throughout the US.

On January 11, a Milwaukee man was accused of leaving a 7-year-old child on a daycare van for several hours on a cold Friday evening. He was charged with one count of "child left unattended in child care vehicle."

Also on January 11, a Lawrence, Mass bus company admitted an employee made a mistake when a 2-year-old boy wasn't dropped off at home after daycare. The boy was reportedly "in very bad condition after vomiting and urinating on himself" after falling asleep on the bus for several hours. He was taken to the ER and is now in good health.

ATWEC, "Around the World Educating Children", has stepped up efforts to increase awareness for the need for legislation that will promote safety for children being transported to and from schools. The Company's Kiddie Voice™ system is unique and patented, and provides a total child safety solution for delivery vehicles, and safeguards against this type of driver negligence.

The Milwaukee daycare center faces 11 violations for the incident. Although the driver was supposed to have dropped the boy off at a child development center, the child fell asleep in the back of the van and the driver "did not check his bus ... as he should have" that evening, and then just drove home.

"Whether in the summer or in the winter, small children continue to be left in vehicles, and it could result in disaster," said ATWEC President and CEO Alex Wiley. "The ATWEC Kiddie Voice™ system is designed to prevent these accidents, and we will keep working to make sure no child is ever left behind."

Shareholders and other investors can find information on these incidents posted on the Company's website home page, www.atwec.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected".

You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosure information.

All company or product names used are the property of their respective owners and may be the trade marks (TM), service marks (SM), or registered marks (R) of other companies, and are used for information purposes only and to their owners' benefit, without intent to infringe.

About ATWEC Technologies, Inc.:

ATWEC Technologies, Inc. is a child safety and security company, headquartered in Memphis, TN, and has been doing business since 1979. ATWT has developed unique child safety devices which protect children while they are being transported, both to and from schools, events, and homes. ATWT has been issued patent number 7,646,288,B2 by the US patent office, and its business model is associated with legislation designed to mandate these systems for school and other vehicles, on a state-by-state basis. The Company trades on the Pink-OTC Markets under the symbol "ATWT", and the Company's website is www.atwec.com.

CONTACT:

ATWEC Technologies, Inc.

Alex T. Wiley, CEO

admin@atwec.com

901-324-7089

SOURCE ATWEC Technologies, Inc.