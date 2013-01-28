NetSuite Announces QuickBooks Customers Moving to NetSuite Cloud ERP to Fuel Business Growth

Executives from SOLiD, CIRCA, and Accelerated Claims to Share Post-QuickBooks Successes at Webinar

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- NetSuite Inc. N, the industry's leading provider of cloud-based financials / ERP software suites, today announced new customer wins among fast growing companies outgrowing standalone Intuit QuickBooks accounting software for the greater functionality, efficiency and capacity for business growth available through NetSuite's integrated cloud business management software suite. Upgrading to NetSuite has spared these companies from having to manually re-key data between QuickBooks and separate application silos for CRM, inventory and order management, eCommerce, and other core business processes. They have gained process automation, and real-time visibility into critical business metrics not possible with QuickBooks and business solutions, and report stronger business growth by eliminating the ceiling imposed by QuickBooks business accounting software.

Executives of former QuickBooks users SOLiD, CIRCA and Accelerated Claims will share their insight into why they upgraded to NetSuite and the benefits they have derived during a webinar on Wednesday, February 6, 2013, "Why Companies Are Switching from QuickBooks to the Cloud to Fuel Their Growth." To register for the webinar click here, or to learn more about the benefits of moving from QuickBooks to NetSuite, please visit http://www.netsuite.com/portal/solutions/quickbooks.shtml.

The latest customers moving up from QuickBooks to NetSuite join thousands of other companies that have made the switch to support accelerated growth in revenue, customers, sales channels, geographic markets and more. Typically, small companies deploy QuickBooks upon starting up business operations, but once the company grows beyond a handful of employees, they face limitations in functionality, process synchronization and visibility that inhibit their growth potential. Primarily accounting software, QuickBooks requires a business to buy and integrate separate applications to run sales force management, eCommerce operations, order management, marketing and customer support. Frustrations with functionality limitations and the high costs and pain associated with integration forces QuickBooks users to look for something better to sustain their business growth. The need to manage software and servers with QuickBooks on-premise applications introduces another pain point and needless costs for IT services. By upgrading to NetSuite, customers report that they have been able to:

Improve productivity and operational efficiency. NetSuite supports an entire company—accounting, sales, fulfillment, order management, inventory, service, eCommerce and more—eliminating the need to transfer and rekey data between QuickBooks and other applications.

Enable better, faster decision-making. Real-time, anytime anywhere access to critical business information in NetSuite enables companies to seize opportunities and make better decisions with speed and precision.

Gain a platform for unlimited global growth. Used by more than 12,000 companies and subsidiaries in 100+ countries around the world, NetSuite gives QuickBooks users a breadth and depth of functionality that can help power virtually unlimited growth. NetSuite includes built-in multi-company, multi-location, multi-currency, multi-tax, and multi-language capability to support global expansion across multiple locations and subsidiaries.

Eliminate IT hassles. NetSuite's integrated cloud software eliminates software integrations and patches, upgrades, hardware maintenance and integration projects, allowing companies to focus on growing the business.

"QuickBooks can make sense for a small company just starting out, but it can't keep up as the company grows and adds new users, products, customers, markets and revenue streams," said Kishore Bhamidipati, Director, NetSuite Product Marketing. "We've seen time and again how QuickBooks defectors in numerous industries have thrived in the cloud after coming to the realization that QuickBooks wasn't the right solution to enable their next stage of growth."

Customers making the switch to NetSuite include SOLiD, CIRCA and Accelerated Claims:

SOLiD (www.solidtechusa.com), a publicly-traded global telecom solutions innovator headquartered in Winston, Oregon, tripled its annual revenue in 2012 since going live on NetSuite in October 2011 to run accounting, order and inventory management, and manufacturing orders with its South Korea-based parent. NetSuite's cloud solution enables global collaboration between the U.S. operating arm and the South Korean manufacturer on purchase orders and specifications, helping the company achieve its objective of having industry's fastest time to delivery for marquee customers within healthcare, higher education, sport venues, mass transit and other industries. The superior visibility gained with NetSuite has enabled SOLiD to reduce sales cycle response times from 2½ weeks to two hours, while dashboard metrics with drill-through to detail enables real-time monitoring of revenue, costs, customers and the sales pipeline. NetSuite CRM has provided SOLiD sales reps and engineers a real-time view of customers, prospects and orders. NetSuite's cloud access supports mobility and remote operations for the distributed company. "With NetSuite, now we control every aspect of our business," said J.P. Headley, Corporate Controller at SOLiD. "We completed over 2,000 shipments in 2012—we never could have shipped that much gear without NetSuite."

CIRCA (www.circajewels.com), a leading international "reverse retail" buyer of fine jewelry, diamonds and watches, has gained new capacity for growth and enterprise-caliber capabilities for global financials, CRM, inventory and more since upgrading from QuickBooks to NetSuite OneWorld in mid-2012. Based in New York City, CIRCA uses NetSuite OneWorld to run subsidiaries in Asia and Europe, with multi-currency financials, global consolidation, real-time visibility and local taxation and language support, all without the manual error-prone work required with its previous solution. NetSuite also enables CIRCA to run its nine locations in large U.S. cities with one integrated solution. CIRCA has halved its monthly financial close times from two weeks on QuickBooks to seven days, while NetSuite inventory management enables the company to precisely track the location, history and status of high-value items purchased from the public for resale to jewelry dealers. NetSuite CRM gives the company a single view of public clients selling jewelry, positioning it to cultivate repeat business. With NetSuite, CIRCA has a scalable, customizable platform to sustain the exponential year-over-year growth it has achieved since the company launched in 2001. "The difference between QuickBooks and NetSuite is night and day. The reporting functionality in NetSuite is much better, and with NetSuite dashboards I can monitor the business with real-time visibility," said Gemell Davis, CIRCA Controller. "In my role, I have the opportunity to help grow the business rather than being concerned with issues in QuickBooks."

Accelerated Claims (www.accelclaims.com), which provides services to help hospitals manage motor vehicle accident claims, is taking advantage of NetSuite's richly customizable scripting capabilities to more effectively manage data in different healthcare- and insurance-specific file formats gathered from nearly 20 client hospitals in the U.S. Southeast, while streamlining transactions with those hospitals. By replacing standalone QuickBooks and Sage ACT CRM applications with NetSuite's integrated solution, Accelerated Claims, based in Kennesaw, Georgia, has a unified view of its business that has improved efficiency across the board by eliminating the manual data entry previously required. Compared to QuickBooks, NetSuite financials has given Accelerated Claims greater visibility and depth of reporting, helping the company to reduce invoicing cycles from three days to several hours, while supporting rapid growth for the company ranked #1,643 on the 2012 Inc. 5000 list. Accelerated Claims managers and in-hospital patient counselors use NetSuite CRM to manage patient information, benefiting from ease of use, a fast learning curve and web-based access that company officials say is far superior to Sage ACT. "We really needed something to help us scale the business in the future that could tie together financials with customer information, and we found it with NetSuite," said Phil Wofford, Accelerated Claims CFO. "Our efficiency has definitely increased, and we have much better flexibility for reporting and report customization. We're able to better service the different requirements of our client hospitals."

Follow NetSuite's Cloud blog, NetSuite's Facebook page and @NetSuite Twitter handle for real-time updates.

For more information about NetSuite, please visit www.netsuite.com.

NOTE: NetSuite and the NetSuite logo are service marks of NetSuite Inc. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between NetSuite and any other company.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20090924/SF81218LOGO-b)

SOURCE NetSuite Inc.