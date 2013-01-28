Newsbyte: SAP's Sustainability Results: Company Holds Emissions Flat Alongside Dramatic Business Growth

WALLDORF, Germany, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP NEWSBYTE --Today SAP AG SAP announced its preliminary sustainability results for 2012, encompassing environmental, social and economic areas. While driving considerable business growth (non-IFRS software and cloud subscriptions revenue increased 17 percent at constant currencies), the company stayed flat in total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, coming in at 490 kilotons carbon dioxide emissions. However, despite a decrease in emissions by two percent in the fourth quarter of 2012 compared to 2011, the company missed its 2012 emissions target of 480 kilotons.

The target was missed because of an increase in Scope 3 emissions, primarily due to more air travel. This rise was partly compensated by higher efficiency in facilities and data centers. In 2012, SAP also grew its use of renewable energy from 47 to 67 percent globally.

As part of its ongoing commitment to carbon reduction, sustainability and helping the world run better by improving people's lives, SAP therefore recently announced a EUR 3 million commitment to join the Livelihoods Fund. The Livelihoods Fund is a social investment company that supports rural communities through the restoration of their ecosystem and environmental resources while also providing its investors – such as SAP – with carbon offset credits.

Since 2008, SAP has achieved a EUR 220 million cost avoidance compared to a business-as-usual scenario.

SAP measures its social metrics based on employee retention, women in management, employee health and employee engagement. All four areas improved in the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to 2011, and either met or exceeded 2012 targets. Of note, women in management increased from to 18.7 to 19.4 percent over the previous year and employee engagement rose two points to 79 percent.

"SAP continued to make progress in 2012 toward its long-term sustainability goals. Most importantly, we are making progress in driving sustainability further into the heart of our business strategy," said Peter Graf, chief sustainability officer, SAP. "However, as many organizations with very strong revenue growth experience, we are challenged to mitigate our environmental impact at the same time. I am thus pleased that we have taken important steps to further reduce our emissions in the future."

