Sarita Bhatt Named Director of Global Strategy at Havas Worldwide

Will partner with Marianne Hurstel to lead global strategy

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Havas Worldwide announced today the appointment of Sarita Bhatt to Director of Global Strategy, where she will work with the network's global clients on strategic and creative solutions, focusing on the challenges of digital and social marketing. She will report to Andrew Benett, who was named Global President of Havas Worldwide earlier this month.

Bhatt steps into the new position from her former role as Managing Director of Social Platforms at Havas Worldwide New York, where she was charged with overseeing digital and social programs for the New York agency's clients and leading new business efforts within the digital and social space. She first joined Havas Worldwide three years ago as Director of Digital Planning for Tonic, the agency's health and wellness consultancy.

"Sarita's years of experience working at the cutting edge of marketing and communications technology have made her a valuable resource to our New York agency clients," Benett said. "This move represents a terrific opportunity both for Sarita to expand the scope of her work and for the agency to further bolster our strong digital offering to our largest clients."

"Sarita's appointment to the new Director of Global Strategy role underscores our commitment to a digital-at-the-core strategy," said Havas Global CEO David Jones. "The strength of our unique model—where digital is at the very center of every one of our agencies, rather than siloed—has been proven by Havas Worldwide's recent outstanding momentum: competing and winning against pure-digital shops for a streak of new business wins including global digital AOR for Hershey's, Unilever's global data business, and digital remits from Danone, Expedia, Ibis, Lego, Nokia, and Sony PlayStation."

Bhatt has been working in the media and communications space for more than 15 years, focusing on developing innovative digital and social programs through verticals including healthcare, B2B, CPG, technology, finance, and tourism. While at Havas Worldwide New York she led the digital & social programs across all of the Hershey's Company brands, the Atlantic City Alliance, General Electric, Dos Equis, Live Nation, Johnnie Walker, GlaxoSmithKline, and Merck Consumer Care.

"I am looking forward to the opportunity to work with the global teams to further expand our digital and social offerings to clients," Bhatt said. "In today's globally networked economy, brands must foster meaningful relationships with consumers that add value and relevancy to their life, anytime, anywhere."

Bhatt will be joining the Global team led by Marianne Hurstel, Global Chief Strategy Officer of Havas Worldwide and Vice President of Havas Worldwide's creative micronetwork BETC.

