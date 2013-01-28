Taomee Launches Self-Branded TV Show on Multiple Broadcasting Networks

Enhances User Engagement on Cross-Media Platform

SHANGHAI, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Taomee Holdings Limited ("Taomee" or the "Company") TAOM, one of the leading children's entertainment and media companies in China, today announced that the Company will launch a new self-branded TV show called Taomee Dream School on thirteen cartoon channels and TV stations across China beginning on February 1st, 2013. The show, which can also be seen at http://dream.61.com/, will serve as the designated TV platform for premiering Taomee's original animation content.

Taomee Dream School will be simultaneously aired twice a week on thirteen cartoon channels and TV stations across China, including China's top cartoon channels Jin Ying Cartoon with Hunan Satellite TV and Kaku TV with Beijing TV. Produced by Taomee's in-house original production team, this 45-minute show features animation and news that will appeal to over 200 million children between the ages of 5 - 15 years old in China.

Moreover, Taomee Dream School will be the first domestic cartoon TV show in China that provides interactive features across multiple platforms. Leveraging Taomee's innovative cross-media platform capabilities, the uniqueness of the show's interactive nature will allow audiences to share their comments and enjoyment surrounding the content in real-time. By utilizing various in-show promotional codes that can be redeemed online, as well as other interactive features, the show is designed to foster and promote a seamless interactive experience with Taomee's characters and content across the company's platform in TV animation, live shows, online video, virtual worlds, mobile apps and consumer products.

Mr. Benson Wang, co-founder, director and chief executive officer of Taomee, stated, "The debut of Taomee Dream School strengthens our brand awareness by further expanding our cross-media growth strategy and providing additional catalysts in monetizing our proprietary content and products. Our strategic cooperation with China's leading TV networks also reflects our recognized success of creating popular content and characters for children. With this endeavor, we are increasingly confident in our capabilities to further increase user engagement, retention and monetization with our growing media platform, helping to sustain the popularity of our proprietary characters over the long term."

