ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG, the global leader in the consumer lawn and garden industry, today announced that Dave Evans has resigned as chief financial officer and executive vice president and has accepted a similar role with Columbus-based Battelle, the world's largest nonprofit research and development organization.

"To say that Dave made important contributions to the business and to the culture of ScottsMiracle-Gro during his 19 years here is a gross understatement," said Jim Hagedorn, chairman and chief executive officer. "He is one of the finest finance professionals I have ever worked with and was a trusted partner who earned the respect of our Board, our shareholders and all of our associates. While I am personally and professionally sad to see him leave, I am excited for Dave and his family as he makes this change."

Evans joined ScottsMiracle-Gro as director of finance for operations in 1993 and moved through several roles before being named CFO in 2006. In 2011 his role was expanded to include strategic planning and business development. Evans will remain at the Company through the filing of its first quarter results in mid February and is actively working with Hagedorn and the Board of Directors on creating an orderly transition. The Company has begun identifying and interviewing internal and external candidates for the role.

"It is a bittersweet moment for me as I leave Scotts and enter a new chapter of my life and career," Evans said. "The opportunity to join an organization with global reach and scale and a commitment to science and technology for the greater good is one that I feel compelled to pursue, but I do so with mixed emotion. I have spent nearly two decades with ScottsMiracle-Gro and it will forever be an important part of my life. Of all the things we have accomplished during my tenure as CFO I am most proud of the finance team that remains in place. The strength and depth of this team would be the envy of any public company. I leave ScottsMiracle-Gro fully confident in both our near- and long-term plans, the strength of the leadership team and the implementation of a strategic plan that focuses on driving shareholder value."

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With more than $2.8 billion in worldwide sales, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Scotts Company LLC, is the world's largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are the most recognized in the industry. In the U.S., the Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories, as is the consumer Roundup® brand, which is marketed in North America and most of Europe exclusively by Scotts and owned by Monsanto. In the U.S., we operate Scotts LawnService®, the second largest residential lawn care service business. In Europe, the Company's brands include Weedol®, Pathclear®, Evergreen®, Levington®, Miracle-Gro®, KB®, Fertiligene® and Substral®. For additional information, visit us at www.scotts.com.

