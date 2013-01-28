Delta Air Lines Partners with Architectural Digest to Develop The Sky Deck at Delta Sky Club, New Outdoor Airport Terraces in Atlanta and New York

Renowned designer Thom Filicia to create distinctive spaces for customers at Delta Sky Clubs

ATLANTA and NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines DAL has partnered with Architectural Digest to develop the airline's first-ever outdoor airport terraces, called The Sky Deck at Delta Sky Club in Concourse F of Atlanta's new international terminal and in New York's redeveloped Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport. Renowned designer Thom Filicia was selected by Architectural Digest to create distinctive spaces that will be extensions of the Delta Sky Clubs.

"Delta is proud to collaborate with two of the most renowned names in design – Architectural Digest and designer Thom Filicia – on our first outdoor Delta Sky Club spaces," said Tim Mapes, Delta's senior vice president - Marketing. "Sky Deck represents our continuing effort to offer Delta customers exclusive experiences and amenities they value. The new outdoor terraces will do just that – provide distinctive spaces with unprecedented outdoor runway views at two of the most globally significant airports in the world."

"It is ideal when we can collaborate on a marketing program that taps into AD's design expertise and trusted relationship with readers, and Delta has done so in order to create truly unique customer experiences," said Giulio Capua, vice president and publisher of Architectural Digest. "Architectural Digest has unmatched access to the top design talent and experience with luxurious home furnishing brands, and we are thrilled to leverage both as part of this collaboration."

The new space in Atlanta will be adjacent to the Delta Sky Club in Concourse F and will open this summer. At JFK, the space will be a rooftop terrace at the club in the airline's new $1.2 billion expansion of Terminal 4, scheduled to open in May. In addition to a unique viewing opportunity, the clubs will offer the comfort, convenience and relaxation customers expect from the award-winning Delta Sky Club experience.

"Amid the hustle and bustle of the airport experience, we seek to create a refuge, which represents Delta's dedication to elevated design and pays homage to an elegant lifestyle of travel and the spirit of flight," said designer Thom Filicia.

Over the last 24 months, Delta has opened or renovated 13 clubs across the Delta system in cities including Atlanta, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York, Philadelphia and Seattle.

The Sky Decks are the latest in the airline's more than $3 billion investment in enhanced global products, services and airport facilities. In addition to investments in Delta Sky Clubs, Delta operates the largest Wi-Fi-enabled fleet in the world, is adding recharging stations at more airports, has added more First Class seats and in-flight entertainment to its domestic product; offers Economy Comfort on all two-class aircraft; is adding personal, in-seat entertainment for both BusinessElite and Economy class customers on all long-haul international flights; and is overhauling its terminal facility for international customers at its two largest global gateways – the new international terminal in Atlanta now open and the expanded international terminal opening in May at New York-JFK.

About Architectural Digest

As the international authority on design and architecture, Architectural Digest provides exclusive access to the world's most beautiful homes and buildings, bringing its audience a wealth of information on architecture and interior design, art and antiques, travel destinations, and extraordinary discoveries — in the magazine, online at archdigest.com and via the tablet.

About Delta

Delta Air Lines serves more than 160 million customers each year. During the past year, Delta won 33 airline industry awards sweeping the major corporate travel surveys including Business Travel News, Travel Weekly, TravelAge West, Recommend Magazine and The Beat. Delta was also a recipient of the Secretary of Defense Freedom Award for exceptional support of National Guard and Reserve employees. With an industry-leading global network, Delta and the Delta Connection carriers offer service to nearly 318 destinations in 59 countries on six continents. Headquartered in Atlanta, Delta employs 80,000 employees worldwide and operates a mainline fleet of more than 700 aircraft. A founding member of the SkyTeam global alliance, Delta participates in the industry's leading trans-Atlantic joint venture with Air France-KLM and Alitalia. Including its worldwide alliance partners, Delta offers customers more than 13,000 daily flights, with hubs in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Detroit, Memphis, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City and Tokyo-Narita. The airline's service includes the SkyMiles frequent flier program, a world-class airline loyalty program; the award-winning BusinessElite service; and more than 50 Delta Sky Clubs in airports worldwide. Delta is investing more than $3 billion through 2013 in airport facilities and global products, services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. Customers can check in for flights, print boarding passes, check bags and review flight status at delta.com.

