Oncor Deploys Intergraph®'s InService Outage Management System

Intergraph's OMS software enables Oncor to reduce time to restore power, improve customer satisfaction

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Jan. 28, 2013 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncor recently deployed Intergraph®'s InService Outage Management System (OMS), which automatically determines where network faults are located, allowing Oncor to gain up-to-date information and respond and restore outages quicker while operating safely.

As the sixth-largest transmission and distribution company in the United States, with a meter count of 3.2 million, Oncor customers expect dependable electric power. Intergraph's OMS software increases network reliability by proactively monitoring the grid for potential problems using distribution analytics and alarming for notification when there is a potential problem on the grid.

Oncor has also integrated Intergraph's OMS with its advanced metering system (AMS). Data from the AMS provides early identification of outages, determines outage extents, and verifies power restoration to customers involved in outages, enabling Oncor to easily verify outages and quickly dispatch crews for outage restoration. The integration with the Smart Meters has allowed Oncor to identify the outage location and dispatch a crew to restore power before customers call to report the outage.

Currently, more than 2.6 million advanced meters have been installed, with a total of more than 3.2 million to be completed by the end of the year.

"This is a game-changer for our customers," said Jim Greer, Oncor Chief Operating Officer. "In the past, we typically didn't know about a power outage until a customer reported it, but now, we are able to use the information from our advanced meters to diagnose and fix issues on our system before they cause problems."

